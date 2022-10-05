Good for Jack Jones: The New England Patriots' rookie cornerback stood toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers and survived.

Bad for Jack Jones: He is now announcing that the Green Bay Packers legend "disrespected'' him in New England’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Packers.

Advice for Jack Jones: Lay low.

“Personally, I find it disrespectful to throw an out route on me,” Jones said of a Rodgers toss that resulted in a Jones pick-6. “If you can get the ball outside of me, I’m no good.”

Oh, Jones is good.

The fourth-round rookie ended the day with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and the defensive touchdown.

It is one thing for Jones to cooperatively explain to Patriots fans all the things he did right, which he does in saying, “I was reading my keys and he threw it outside. I had a chance to make a play on the ball…I got the pick and I just ran.”

It is another thing to believe that a rookie fourth-round pick playing in Week 4 should be so "respected'' by the future Hall-of-Fame QB Rodgers that the Packers shouldn't dare challenge him.

The fact is, it's a good bet that before Sunday, Aaron Rodgers didn't even know the name "Jack Jones'' ... though Patriots fans are happy that Rodgers surely knows it now.

Teammates are happy as well.

“For him to play as well as he did and to get that pick and force that fumble, that’s a great start to his career as a (starter)” Matthew Judon said. “He just has to build on it, he just has to ride that wave.”

Jack Jones, we say, also needs to do something else: While he clearly has an understanding of "situational football,'' he probably has something to learn about "situations'' in general.

Tug on Superman's cape? There's not much wisdom in that.

Tug on Superman's cape after "Superman'' actually won the game, shoving Jones' Patriots down to an AFC East-worse 1-3?

