Patriots vs. Colts Preview: Can Mac Jones Win Consecutive Games?

Led by quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots have a chance for back-to-back wins Sunday afternoon as they host the Indianapolis Colts.

The Patriots upset the divisional rival New York Jets last week to stay in the hunt in the AFC East title and a Wild-Card spot despite being 4-4. Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 194 yards, one touchdown and one interceptions in the win. The Patriots defense sacked Jets quarterback Zach Wilson twice while forcing three interceptions.

Turnovers will be key in the Week 9 matchup: New England leads the league in takeaways with 16 and Indianapolis leads the NFL in giveaways with 16.

The Colts are fresh off a heartbreaking loss in the final seconds to the Washington Commanders in which rookie Sam Ehlinger took over at quarterback. Running back Jonathan Taylor is dealing with a tweaked ankle, an injury the Colts are monitoring throughout the week. Indy is trying to snap a two-game losing streak.

RECORDS: New England Patriots (4-4) vs. Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1)

ODDS: New England is a 5.5-point favorite vs. the Colts.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

TV/RADIO: CBS/WBZ, 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB

THE FINAL WORD: Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson totaled seven catches for 72 yards plus 16 carries for 71 yards on Sunday. Teammate Kendrick Bourne compared him to three-time Super Bowl winner James White:

“He’s just all around a great player," Bourne said. "He can catch really well. I tell him all the time, ‘You’ve got some really good mittens, man.’ That’s what we need to be able to be versatile, having a pass-catcher out of the backfield is so big. He’s reminding me of James White."

