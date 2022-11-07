Patriots Snap Counts vs. Colts: Who's Providing Best ‘Bang For Buck’?

FOXBORO — Following their 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball.

Having turned in an impressive performance, especially on defense, there are still plenty of areas in which the Pats will continue to seek improvement. While game-film analysis will be the main focus, a look at playing time may assist the team in helping devise effective strategies moving forward.

Here is a look at the Patriots offensive snap counts, along with some possible insight on New England’s future game-planning.

Offensive Snaps

On offense, the Pats overall snap count was 63 against the Colts.

Quarterback Mac Jones once again saw his share of success and struggle against the Colts. The Pats starter completed 20-of-30 for 147 yards and one touchdown. Though had some solid moments in evading pressure, he also had some clear difficulties in seeing the field completely and spreading the ball to his open targets. Still, his performance was good enough to earn the victory, as well as the complete game.

New England’s offensive line once again found itself in flux, as tackles Trent Brown and Yodny Cajuste, center James Ferentz and guard Michael Onwenu were present for every offensive snap. Rookie Cole Strange struggled to contain Colts’ defender DeForest Buckner for much of his performance. As a result, he ceded all but 15 of the Pats offensive plays to Isaiah Wynn, who spent most of his 48 snaps at left guard.

With wide receiver DeVante Parker inactive due to a knee injury, rookie Tyquan Thornton (42) earned the start alongside top receiver Jakobi Meyers (51 snaps), with Kendrick Bourne seeing significant time on the perimeter and in the slot for his 48 offensive plays. Both Meyers and Bourne fell victim to the fumble, while Indianaapolis’ secondary of ex-Pats Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore prevented the Pats wideouts from finding a rhythm. The pair held New England’s receivers to only nine catches on 14 targets collectively.

As Damien Harris continued to recover from an illness which kept him out of practice for two of the team’s practices last week, Rhamondre Stevenson (46 snaps) once again took the duties of lead back. Stevenson carried the ball 15 times for 60 yards, while catching three passes for 10 yards. The ex-Oklahoma Sooner was also on the receiving end of the Pats only offensive touchdown, a one-handed grab off a three-yards pass from Mac Jones. Recently signed to the active roster, reserve J.J. Taylor took 17 offensive snaps, carrying only once or eight yards with one fumble recovery.

Despite Indianapolis’ difficulties in defending tight ends, the Patriots pair of Hunter Henry (42 snaps) and Jonnu Smith (34 snaps) each failed to reach the endzone. Henry caught all four of his targets for 50 yards, while Smith caught three passes for 21 yards. While Smith and Henry enjoyed greater success in the passing game, both struggled with run blocking; further contributing to the woes of the offensive line.

Defensive Snaps

On defense, the Pats overall snap count was 62 against the Colts.

Safety and team captain Devin McCourty was once again the only Patriots defender to play ‘wire-to-wire’ on Sunday. The veteran played on all 62 defensive snaps, logging four total tackles and two passes-defensed. After missing New England’s Week 8 win over the New York Jets, Kyle Dugger returned to the lineup, seeing action on 69 percent of the team’s plays on defense. Adrian Phillips split time in the box, as well as near the line of scrimmage for 37 snaps, while reserve Jabrill Peppers contributed on 21 plays at strong safety.

Myles Bryant led the way for the cornerbacks, playing on 42 downs, primarily in the slot. Jalen Mills remained New England’s highest-tenured perimeter corner, taking 66 snaps from the right side. The Joneses, Jack and Jonathan logged 40 snaps on defense, with Jonathan nabbing arguably the play of the day with a 17-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Deatrich Wise was on the field on 73 percent of New England’s defensive plays, leading all defensive linemen. The five-year veteran has been the Pats most consistent and most productive player along the defensive front, earning three tackles while sharing a sack with linebacker Jahlani Tavai. Fellow starters Lawrence Guy (34 snaps) and Davon Godchaux (27 snaps) provided solid contributions in stopping the run, as well.

Needless to say, it was a big day for the Patriots pass rush. Linebackers Matthew Judon (42 snaps) and Josh Uche (25 snaps) each contributed three sacks. Judon has been New England’s most-dynamic defender, having now compiled 11.5 sacks through nine games. Ja’Whaun Bentley and Raekwon McMillan each logged one sack, while Tavai and Wise combined for one, as well. Mack Wilson also provided solid coverage over the middle on 18 of New England’s defensive plays.

The Patriots will now enjoy their ‘bye’ for Week 10 before welcoming the New York Jets (6-3) to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

