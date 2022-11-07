The New England Patriots returned home on Sunday for a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, looking to keep their momentum rolling from last week's blowout win against the New York Jets. And it worked, New England recording a 26-3 blowout win featuring nine sacks.

"We got pressure on early downs and created some long-yardage situations," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. "Any time you have good pass rush, you have good coverage. And anytime you have good coverage, you have good pass rush."

Here's how it happened, chronologically ...

Sitting at 4-4, the Patriots still find themselves in the playoff hunt in the AFC, as their is a chance that all four AFC East teams can make the playoffs this season. Of course, doing so will be easier said than done, especially with how inconsistent the Patriots have been through eight games.

However, with the Colts in town, they will hope to take advantage of the fact that quarterback Sam Ehlinger will be making only his second career start and make life as difficult for him as possible.

As well, the Colts will be without superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, which will only serve to make life easier for the Patriots defense in their efforts to slow down Ehlinger and the Colts offense.

The two biggest absences for the Patriots on offense are running back Damien Harris and receiver DeVante Parker, both of which will not be playing. However, Rhamondre Stevenson has shown his ability to be the lead running back and should see a large workload on Sunday.

FIRST QUARTER: Patriots 0, Colts 0

The Patriots will receive the opening kick and start their drive at their own 25.

The Patriots offense quickly goes three and out, and will punt on their first offensive possession.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 31.

Ehlinger is taken down on 3rd down for what would've been a drive ender, but a roughing the passer penalty keeps the Colts alive on offense.

The Colts get a first down on their first possession but that will be all as they are forced to punt.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 9.

The Patriots offense goes nowhere but backwards on the drive, once again going three and out.

The Colts will start their drive at the New England 42.

A slow start for both offenses as the Colts go three and out on their second drive, and will punt the ball away.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 19.

On 3rd and 1 the Patriots pick up their first first down of the game on a 2-yard run by Jakobi Meyers off the direct snap.

One first down is all the Patriots will get though as the Colts defense forces another New England punt.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 24.

Nothing for the Colts offense as Ehlinger is constantly swarmed in the backfield by New England, leading to a punt.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 27.

Jones finds Jonnu Smith for a gain of 24 yards following an 11-yard run from Rhamondre Stevenson as New England is into Colts territory.

SECOND QUARTER: Patriots 13, Colts 0

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: Folk drills 49-yard field goal to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead with 13:30 left in the second quarter. The drive went 42 yards on 6 plays, taking 2:46 off the clock.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 25.

The Patriots defense refuses to let the Colts offense get anything going, forcing yet another three and out.

The Patriots will start their drive at the Colts 43.

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: Folk drills the 43-yard field goal to extend the Patriots lead to 6-0 with 8:50 left in the second quarter. The drive went 19 yards on 7 plays, taking 3:00 off the clock.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 25.

The Colts can't overcome a penalty on 3rd down and will once again be forced to punt the ball away.

The Patriots will start their drive at the Colts 3-yard line following a blocked punt.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS: Jones finds Stevenson for the 3-yard touchdown. Folk's extra point attempt is good to extend the Patriots lead to 13-10 with 6:12 left in the second quarter. The drive went 3 yards on 2 plays, taking :46 off the clock.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 23.

Ehlinger finds Campbell for a gain of 11 yards on 2nd and 6 as they look for some momentum.

Another Colts drive fails as Ehlinger is sacked for a loss of 8 on 3rd down, forcing an Indianapolis punt.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 24.

The Patriots offense can't get points on the board and are forced to punt.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 30.

Ehlinger finds Pierce who takes the reception 23 yards to move to just outside the red zone.

McLaughlin misses 39-yard field goal as simply nothing is going right for them today on offense.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 29 and kneel out the rest of the half.

THIRD QUARTER: Patriots 16, Colts 3

The Colts will start their drive at their own 25.

The Colts start the second half on the same note they did in the first half, once again going three and out.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 34.

FUMBLE RECOVERY COLTS: Meyers coughs up the ball on the screen and the Colts defense jumps on it.

The Colts will start their drive at the New England 40.

The Colts offense seems to finally have found some life as they move the ball into the red zone, looking to get on the board.

FIELD GOAL COLTS: McLaughlin drills the 40-yard field goal to cut New England's lead to 13-3 with 8:00 left in the third quarter. The drive went 18 yards on 8 plays, taking 4:40 off the clock.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 32.

On 3rd and 1 Jones finds Meyers for a gain of 17 yards to extend the Patriots drive.

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: Folk drills the 43-yard field goal to extend New England's lead to 16-3 with 4:17 left in the third quarter. The drive went 42 yards on 9 plays, taking 3:43 off the clock.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 24.

On 3rd and 3 Ehlinger finds Woods deep for a gain of 26 yards, but it is overturned and they're forced to punt.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 22.

The Patriots offense didn't get much going on that drive, forced into another three and out and will punt.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 36.

FOURTH QUARTER: Patriots 26, Colts 3

On 4th and 1 the Colts keep the offense on the field but the Patriots defense stuffs the run.

The Patriots will start their drive at the Colts 44.

Jones finds Hunter Henry who was wide open for a gain of 30 yards to move the ball into the red zone.

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: Folk drills the 28-yard field goal to extend New England's lead to 19-3 with 10:10 left in the fourth quarter. The drive 35 yards on 10 plays, taking 4:45 off the clock.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 25.

Another three and out for the Colts as they simply cannot manage a positive drive today.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 32.

On 3rd and 7 Jones finds Henry for the first down as the Patriots look to run as much clock as they can on this drive.

The Patriots pick up a lone first down but that will be all as the Colts defense gets off of the field.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 11.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS: Ehlinger's pass is tipped and intercepted, returned for a touchdown. Folk's extra point attempt is good to extend New England's lead to 26-3 with 3:59 left in the fourth quarter.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 25.

On 4th and 2 the Colts keep the offense on the field and cannot convert, turning the ball over on downs.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 48.

The Patriots run as much clock down as they can before punting the ball back to Indianapolis.

The Colts will start their drive at their own 40.

END OF GAME

