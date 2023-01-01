The Patriots also elevated a pair from the practice squad in preparation for their Week 17 matchup with the Miami Dolphins on New Year’s Day.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have placed rookie cornerback Jack Jones on injured reserve amidst a series of roster moves in advance of their New Year’s Day matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

The Pats also announced the signing of signed cornerback Tae Hayes to the 53-man roster, while elevating tight end Matt Sokol and cornerback Quandre Mosley from the practice squad.

Since his sixth-round (121 overall) selection out of Arizona State, Jones caught the eye of many a Patriots fan with his high-octane style of play. Though slightly undersized for the position, at 5-11, 175 pounds, the 25-year-old became an aggressive presence on the perimeter. In 454 defensive snaps as a rookie, Jones compiled 30 tackles, one forced fumble, one recovery and two interceptions, including one for a touchdown return. He had missed New England’s past two games due to a knee injury that ultimately ended his season

As a result, Hayes will take Jones’ place on the Patriots primary roster. The 25-year-old signed with the Patriots practice squad just four days ago. Undrafted out of Appalachian State in 2019, he has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins. The 5-9, 190-pound defensive back most recently spent time with the Carolina Panthers, both on the practice squad and the 53-man roster. He was released from Carolina’s scout team on Dec. 20. Hayes played in five games with the Panthers in 2022 and had three total tackles. Overall, he has played in 11 NFL games and has registered 13 total tackles and two passes defensed.

Mosley signed with New England’s practice squad in early December, after December after working out for the team just weeks prior. After going undrafted from Kentucky earlier this year, the 6-2, 195-pound cornerback spent training camp with the Dallas Cowboys. Mosley was waived by Dallas at the NFL’s 80-man roster deadline. He made stops on the scout teams of the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before joining New England.

Mosely and Hayes should see some action against the Dolphins, with rookie cornerback Marcus Jones in concussion protocol, and both Jonathan Jones (chest) and Jalen Mills (groin) listed as questionable for this matchup.

Sokol most recently served as a standard elevation in October, taking eight snaps on offense and one snap on special teams in his third career game. The 27-year-old joined the Patriots’ practice squad in September. Undrafted in 2019, he originally signed in June after previous stints with the Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions and Jaguars. He is expected to see time at tight end against Miami on Sunday, with Jonnu Smith having been ruled out due to a concussion.

The Pats and Dolphins are set for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday Jan. 1 at Gillette Stadium.

