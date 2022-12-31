Patriots vs. Dolphins Preview: No Tua in Battle for Playoff Spot?

The New England Patriots kick off the new year with an AFC East battle against the Miami Dolphins from Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are vying for the final AFC Wild Card spot, with Miami currently holding inside track despite a four-game losing streak.

If the Patriots win their final two games against the Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, they will be snatch a spot in the postseason. Meanwhile, Miami can clinch a playoff spot with a win over New England.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out with a concussion suffered in the Dolphins' loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas. The Patriots defense will look to get after veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater. He has played in four games with two starts this season, completing 61.7 percent of his passes for 522 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

In its final home game of the season, New England will be faced with a huge challenge with Miami's potent passing game. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been a nightmare for opposing defenses. Both Hill and Waddle have already eclipsed 1,000 yards.

New England has a chance to avoid the sweep by the Dolphins; The Patriots opened the season with a 20-7 loss at Miami.

RECORDS: New England Patriots (7-8) vs. Miami Dolphins (8-7)

ODDS: New England is a 2.5-point favorite vs. the Dolphins.

GAME TIME: Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

TV/RADIO: CBS, 98.5 FM THE SPORTS HUB

THE FINAL WORD: New England quarterback Mac Jones has reportedly avoided suspension but will be fined by the NFL for his controversial slide-block on a negated fumble return. Jones maintains his innocence:

“I have all the respect for Eli and the Bengals.” Jones said during his weekly appearance on WEEI. "They played a great game. So, there’s no hard feelings and definitely no intention to hurt anybody on that play. Nor do I believe that when I’m playing quarterback, that’s what [the defense is intending to do]. I get hit a lot, too. We’re all out there playing hard. It’s just part of the game.”

