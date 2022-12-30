Patriots-Dolphins Injury Report: Keeping OUT Joneses?

New England’s running game will get some much-needed help from the return of a key rusher for Week 17 vs. the Dolphins.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 17 showdown on New Years Day.

The Pats and Dolphins are set to square off on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

With the Patriots fighting for their playoff lives, they will be without the services of a prolific pair of rookies in their defensive backfield.

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report along with its potential implications for both teams.

DNP - Did Not Participate

LP - Limited Participation

FP - Full Participation

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-8)

OUT

CB Jack Jones, Knee (DNP)

DB Marcus Jones, Concussion (DNP)

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion (DNP)

TE Jonnu Smith, Concussion (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

TE Hunter Henry, Knee (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones, Chest (LP)

CB Jalen Mills, Groin (LP)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle (LP)

WR Tyquan Thornton, Knee (LP)

What it means for New England:

With the rookie Joneses having been ruled out, the Patriots will be down two of their top five options at the position. The possibility for that number to increase to four exists, as both Jonathan Jones (chest) and Jalen Mills (groin) are listed as questionable. Given that they will take on a passing game featuring star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, New England will need to rely on second-year cornerback Shaun Wade to fill the void at the position. New England also carries cornerbacks Quandre Mosley and Tae Hayes via the practice squad.

New England will also be without the services of two prominent offensive components as receiver DeVante Parker and tight end Jonnu Smith remain in concussion protocol. With Hunter Henry listed as questionable, the Pats are without a healthy option at the position on the active roster for Sunday. Practice-squadder Scotty Washington, who was elevated for New England’s Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, leaving fellow scout teamer Matt Sokol as a likely candidate for elevation .

The Patriots did receive one piece of good news, as running back Damien Harris has been removed from the report and is expected to play. Harris has been out with a thigh injury since the team’s Thanksgiving night loss to the Minnesota Vikings. His return will help to lessen the workload of Rhamondre Stevenson, who continues to deal with an ankle injury.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-7)

OUT

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Concussion (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

T Eric Fisher, Calf (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

T Terron Armstead, Toe / Pec / Knee / Hip (DNP)

CB Xavien Howard, Knee (DNP)

LB Bradley Chubb, Ankle / Hand

WR River Cracraft, Calf (LP)

FB Alec Ingold, Thumb (LP)

T Greg Little, Foot (LP)

What it means for Miami:

Starting tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard were among four players who did not practice for Miami on Friday — along with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and tackle Eric Fisher, who has missed the past two games with a calf injury and was listed as doubtful.

Howard is listed as questionable with a knee injury, which he is presumed to have suffered during Thursday’s practice. If he is unable to play, 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene would likely be his replacement, despite having been regular on the Dolphins’ inactive list this season.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb was sporting a cast on his right hand, but did participate in Friday’s practice on a limited basis. He is questionable for Sunday, and is expected to be a game time decision.

