Patriots Without Top Wideout vs. Ravens?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots will apparently be without the services of one of their most reliable offensive weapons as they host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

After battling a knee injury for the better part of the week, ESPN reported that wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is not expected to play on Sunday afternoon. It would be the first game that the wide receiver has missed since the 2020 season. The North Carolina State product missed practice both on Wednesday and Thursday, and was a limited participant on Friday.

Meyers continues to be the Pats’ most consistent receiver. He finished the 2021 season with only two touchdowns, but led the team in both receptions (89) and yards (906), including the playoffs.

As the favorite target of quarterback Mac Jones, Meyers again led all wide receivers by playing on 56 (82 percent) of New England’s offensive snaps in their Week 2 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The fourth-year wideout finished the day logging nine catches on 13 targets for 95 yards. Meyers averaged 10.6 yards-per-reception, with his longest connection coming on a 24-yarder from Jones.

On the field, the Patriots will clearly miss his reliability and productivity. Following a strong performance against the Steelers defense in Week 2, fellow wideout Nelson Agholor will likely become the top option at the position, with fellow receivers Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker and Lil’Jordan Humphrey expected to play larger roles in the offense. It may also mean an increase in targets for tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

Kickoff for the Pats-Ravens showdown is set for 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA.

