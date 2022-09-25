Patriots vs. Ravens: 3 Players to Watch

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are looking to move to 2-1 as they prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots are 11-4 all-time against the Ravens, with a 9-2 record against Baltimore in the regular season (6-0 when the game is held at Gillette Stadium) and 2-2 in the playoffs. The Pats and Ravens last played in a Sunday Night Football game on Nov. 15, 2020 at Gillette Stadium, with the Patriots claiming a 23-17 victory.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Ravens.

Matthew Judon

Despite his assurances that emotions will not play a part in facing his former mates, Judon has the chance to be a game changer on Sunday. He was one of New England’s most complete defenders in their Week 2 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, logging four total tackles (one for loss), one sack and an impressive fourth-quarter pass breakup intended for Steelers running back Najee Harris.

Most importantly, Judon’s presence allowed the Pats front seven to play in position, facilitating their ability to set the edge, and stop the run. He typically demonstrates a consistency to keep runs from reaching the corner on early downs, as well as providing speed and strength when rushing the quarterback. With starting offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley having officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game, reserve tackle Patrick Mekari will get the start in his place. With Judon being one of New England’s most effective presences on the edge, he will have a watchful eye on the rookie’s potential to tip rushing lanes or pass plays.

Should the Pats look to utilize Judon’s speed in pursuing the quarterback in obvious passing situations, it may also be wise to keep an eye on defensive tackle Christian Barmore. If Barmore is to draw the attention of opposing blockers along the offensive line, it may leave Judon one-on-one on the edge to attempt to contain Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Hunter Henry/Jonnu Smith

Listing two players in this spot might be seen as a bit of a cheat. However, the Pats dynamic duo of ‘tight endage’ have a chance to play a major role in rejuvenating the Patriots offense. The production from the tight end position was nearly non-existent in Week 2. Neither Hunter Henry nor Jonnu Smith had a single reception. In fact, quarterback Mac Jones targeted the pair only four times. With each of their primary options failing to get open, the Pats turned to Lil’Jordan Humphrey for tight-end-like production on Sunday. Though he technically aligned at receiver (where he earned one catch for 11 yards), he took on the point-of-attack blocks typically given to a flex-tight end. For his efforts, Humphrey earned an 88.0 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus for 21 of his 26 snaps taken in Week 2.

While Humphrey’s versatility makes him an intriguing target, New England must find a way to incorporate both Henry and Smith as pass catching options. Henry is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher.

Conversely, Smith can potentially be effective as a ‘move’ tight end, particularly threatening in the red zone. With the Pats pair of tight ends aligned in 12-man personnel, they may be able to return some play action schemes into their repertoire on Sunday.

Jabrill Peppers

New England received some encouraging news on Friday, when safety Kyle Dugger practiced for the first time since leaving the team’s Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury. After Dugger’s exit, Peppers took on the role of enforcer in the defensive backfield. He earned three total tackles, including a key stop of Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Warren, allowing the Pats to hold Pittsburgh to a field goal in the second half.

Even if Dugger is able to suit up, he is likely to be somewhat hindered. As a result, Peppers will be called upon to take on a more prominent role. Over the course of his five-year NFL career, he has aligned at box safety, free safety, wide cornerback, slot cornerback, hybrid linebacker and even taken some snaps on the defensive line. In short, if there is a job to be done on the field, Peppers has probably done it. Much like Dugger and Phillips, he specializes in defending sizable receivers and tight ends. With Jackson’s penchant to utilize tight end Mark Andrews in multiple settings, Peppers ability to keep him in check may be a key factor in whether the Patriots secondary finds success in Week 3.

