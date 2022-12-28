Mac Sacked: Hall-of-Fame TE, NFL TV Analyst Latest to Label Patriots QB 'Dirty'

New England quarterback Mac Jones must guide his team to two wins while absorbing criticism about his questionable tactics.

In a season that's becoming more and more forgettable, the 2022 New England Patriots are close to being remembered as a dud while their quarterback is being categorized as a thug.

The Pats must win their remaining two games - against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills - to reach the playoffs. Mac Jones apparently needs even more help to restore his deteriorating reputation.

While his performance has undeniably taken a step back on the field (he has thrown only nine touchdowns to eight interceptions), Jones is under siege from NFL peers - past and present - for what they label as "dirty" plays.

After current player Darius Slay and former stars Shannon Sharpe, Ryan Clark and Torrey Smith complained that Jones' tactics are nefarious and dangerous, FS1 host Nick Wright ratcheted the criticism up a notch Tuesday by calling him the dirtiest player in the NFL.

“I don’t think it’s fair to call (Jones) a dirty player,” Wright said on First Things First. “I think it’s unfair to every other player in the league to not call him the league’s dirtiest player. His usage rate on chances to be dirty and times he is dirty is historic. He plays quarterback. You don’t have many chances to be dirty. Yet he invents them.”

The latest negative narrative starring Jones stems from his sketchy block on Cincinnati Bengals' cornerback Eli Apple in last weekend's loss at Gillette Stadium. Jones, who maintains his innocence, was fined $11,139 by the league for the sliding, low block on Apple well behind a fumble return that was ultimately negated by a penalty.

Slay responded to a compilation of Jones' questionable hits on Twitter with "Dirty AF." Smith likened Jones to Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen, who earned a reputation as a cheap-shot artist during his days at Duke. Sharpe echoed Wright's sentiments on FS1.

“Dirty ass play, and he’s had a history of this,” Sharpe said on Undisputed. “They gotta suspend him. That ain’t no block. You could’ve injured that man. You know you don’t cut no man’s knees, Mac Jones. What the hell are you doing? If I’m all defensive players, first chance I get, I’m [going to] knock his block off.”

In 2021, Jones was accused of intentionally holding the ankle of then-Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns while attempting to make a tackle. In October, he was admonished by Chicago Bears defender Jaquan Brisker for a dangerously-high leg kick during his supposedly surrendering slide. And earlier this month, he was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct when he flipped the ball into the midsection of Buffalo Bills defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa.

“As far as opportunities to be dirty and times he is dirty, he’s gotta be the dirtiest player in the league,” Wright said. “And he also whines and yells at people. I don’t know how you root for this guy.”

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.