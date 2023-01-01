The Patriots are taking a slim lead over the Dolphins into the fourth quarter on New Year’s Day.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots (7-8) are in need of a victory on New Year’s Day, as they host the Miami Dolphins (8-7) at Gillette Stadium.

In a must-win situation for both teams, it is the <<>> who have taken lead, and thus a giant step forward on Sunday.

Miami and New England headed into the half tied at 7-7. Yet, New England began the third quarter with two straight three-and-out series, demonstrating neither urgency, nor effectiveness in moving the football. It should be noted that the Dolphins played stifling defense on all three levels on each series.

Conversely, Miami was able to turn their second offensive drive of the period into a five-play, 41-yard scoring drive. Playing in place of injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), backup Teddy Bridgewater methodically moved his team down the field, highlighted by a 23-yard connection with receiver Jaylen Waddle. Bridgewater capped with drive with a two-yard flip to running back Raheem Mostert for the score, giving the Dolphins a 14-7 lead with just over nine minutes remaining in the quarter.

With their postseason fate seeming hangin in the balance, New England was in dire need of points. Quarterback Mac Jones and the Pats moved the ball 51 yards on eight plays. Having already connected on a score in the first quarter, Jones and rookie Tyquan Thornton turned in the drive’s highlight on a 29-yard completion on 3rd and 5 from the New England 25.

Still, the Pats failed to find the end zone, settling for a 49-yard field goal from kicker Nick Folk, cutting Miami’s lead to 14-10 with time winding down in the third quarter.

That was when safety Kyle Dugger went to work.

On 3rd and 15 from the Miami 24 yards-line, Dugger stepped in front of a Teddy Bridgewater pass intended for Dolphins receiver Trent Sherfield. Dugger made the interception and returned it 39 yards for the touchdown.

It was the Lenior-Rhyne product’s third defenisve touchdown of the season, making him the first Patriot since 1970 to earn that feat. It was also New England’s seventh defensive touchdown, setting a new franchise record.

Bridgewater injured his hand on the play, giving way for reserve quarterback Skylar Thompson to relieve him.

Heading into the fourth quarter, New England is holding onto a 16-14 lead.

