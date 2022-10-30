Patriots, Mac Jones First TD Drive vs. Jets, Take Lead: WATCH

The New England Patriots wasted no time in finding the end zone to kick off the second half.

In his first scoring drive since New England’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Mac Jones led the Patriots on a six-play, 62-yard drive to start the third quarter of their Week 8 matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

With the opening kickoff rolling toward him, tight end Jonnu Smith returned New York’s kickoff returned the ball 16 yards, where Jones and his supporting cast would begin their work.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson netted the longest play of the drive by rushing for 35 yards up the middle to the Jets 27 yard-line.

Jones then connected with rookie Tyquan Thornton on a left route for a 14-yard gain. The Pats starter immediately followed it up with a nine-yard strike to receiver Jakobi Meyers.

On 4th and 1 from the Jets 5-yard line, Jones capped the drive by with a quick pass to the right side of the end zone, giving the Patriots their first touchdown of the afternoon. A Nick Folk extra-point gave New England a 13-10 lead for the first time in this Week 8 matchup.

New England currently holds a 19-10 lead over the Jets.

