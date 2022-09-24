Skip to main content

Patriots Promote Practice Squad LB vs. Ravens

The 30-year-old veteran was also called up to the Pats game day squad prior to the season-opener at Miami on Sept. 11

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots announced on Saturday that they have elevated linebacker Harvey Langi to the active roster from the practice squad, in anticipation of their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The 30-year-old veteran was also called up to the Pats game day squad prior to the season-opener at Miami on Sept. 11, where he saw limited action on special teams.

The 6-2, 250-pound defender has had two different stints with New England, after originally signing with the team as a rookie free agent out of Brigham Young in 2017.

Langi returned to New England for his second-tour of duty with the Patriots in the 2021 offseason. After an early exit during the Pats’ Week 7 victory over the New York Jets, Langi was placed on injured reserve with an MCL injury. He did return to practice to open the 21-day return window, but was not activated. Through seven appearances for the Patriots in 2021, Langi recorded two tackles, playing 16 snaps on defense as a rotational depth option, playing off-the-ball, on the edge and in run-stoppage duty. He has also been a valuable contributor on special teams, primarily on the kicking units, for which he logged 98 snaps. Langi was released by New England on Aug. 30, 2022 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31.

Overall, he has played in 39 regular season games with 10 starts and has totaled 66 tackles, two passes defensed, one fumble recovery with 14 special teams tackles.

Langi’s elevation provides the Pats with veteran depth at linebacker, in the likely event that reserve Raekwon McMillan is unable to play in Week 3. The 26-year-old was the only non-participant for the Patriots during Friday’s practice. Unfortunately, missing the final practice of the week is typically an ominous omen for said player’s Sunday status. Though he was officially listed on Friday’s injury report as questionable with a thumb injury, McMillan was spotted with a cast on his right arm during the media portion of the session.

If McMillan is unable to play, starter Mack Wilson, Sr. will need to fill the void by taking on additional playing time. New England will also look to linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings to add speed and some pop to the middle of the Pats defense. Langi’s veteran savvy will also help to provide stability as they look to contain a potent attack led by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Saturday's elevation marks Langi's second since the beginning of the year. Per league regulation, he may only be promoted from the practice squad one more time, before becoming subject to waivers. 

The Patriots and Ravens are set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. 

