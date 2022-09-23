Patriots vs. Ravens Injury Report: Kyle Dugger, Jakobi Meyers Updates; Who’s Questionable For Week 3?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 3 showdown in Foxboro, MA.

The Pats and Ravens are set to square off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report:

LP = Limited Participation

FP = Full Participation

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin (LP)

DB Cody Davis - Calf (LP)

S Kyle Dugger- Knee (LP)

DL Davon Godchaux - Back (LP)

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb (DNP)

WR Jakobi Meyers - Knee (LP)

CB Jalen Mills - Hamstring (LP)

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs (LP)

REMOVED FROM LIST

DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Knee

What it means for the Patriots:

As expected, both Meyers (knee) and Dugger (knee) are officially questionable for Sunday's game. While neither player participated in the first two practices this week, they were upgraded to limited for Friday's session. However, their presence on the field is a potentially positive sign for their status on Sunday. Still, it should be noted that both Meyers and Dugger have missed significant practice time. Assuming they are able to play, both their playing time and their effectiveness against the Ravens will likely be compromised.

In the event Dugger is absent on Sunday, the safety trio of Adrian Phillips, Devin McCourty and Jabrill Peppers will be tasked with providing additional speed and strength in the defensive backfield. Expect Phillips to continue in the ‘star’ role, while Phillips may take the majority of snaps in the box.

If Meyers is sidelined, the Patriots will clearly miss his reliability and productivity. Following a strong performance against the Steelers defense in Week 2, receiver Nelson Agholor would likely become the top option at the position, with fellow receivers Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker and Lil’Jordan Humphrey expected to play larger roles in the offense. New England would also look to involve tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith in the passing game, as potential red zone targets for quarterback Mac Jones.

After being added to Thursday’s report with a hamstring injury, Mills remained a limited participant on Friday. If he is unable to play on Sunday, rookie Jack Jones may see a significant uptick in his playing time against Baltimore, alongside converted slot corner Jonathan Jones. Myles Bryant will continue to handle duties in the slot, with second-year defensive back Shaun Wade possibly taking on addition reserve duty.

The only non-participant for the Patriots on Friday was McMillan. Unfortunately, missing the final practice of the week is typically an ominous omen for said player’s Sunday status. If McMillan is unable to play, starter Mack Wilson, Sr. will need to fill the void by taking on additional playing time. New England will also look to linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings to add speed and some pop to the middle of the Pats defense, as they look to contain a potent attack led by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

T Ronnie Stanley - Ankle (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

RB J.K. Dobbins - Knee (FP)

CB Marlon Humphrey - Groin (FP)

TE Isaiah Likely - Groin (LP)

CB Marcus Peters - NIR rest/knee (FP)

WR James Proche II - Groin (FP)

DB Brandon Stephens - Quad (FP)

CB Damarion Williams - Ankle (FP)

REMOVED FROM LIST

WR Devin Duvernay - Concussion (FP)

QB Lamar Jackson - Right Elbow (FP)

DT Travis Jones - Knee (FP)

What it means for the Ravens:

In contrast to their New England counterparts, Baltimore is entering this matchup with the Pats with only minor questions surrounding its health.

Though there was little doubt to the contrary, both Jackson and return/receiver Devin Duvernay were removed from the Ravens’ injury report, essentially confirming their active status for Sunday.

Despite being listed as questionable, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, along with running back J.K. Dobbins were full participants during Friday’s practice. As such, they should be considered safe bets to suit up for Week 3. This is primarily good news for the Ravens secondary, which will have both of its starters looking to make life difficult for Mac Jones.

Tackle Ronnie Stanley is officially listed as doubtful with an ankle injury, and is unlikely to play against New England.

Tight end Isaiah Likely was limited during Friday’s session with a groin injury and is expected to be a game time decision.

