Patriots QB Mac Jones Finally Talks: Injury Update, Playing vs. Bears?

FOXBORO — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took part in an impromptu meeting with reporters during the final 90 seconds of media access to the team’s locker room on Friday afternoon.

Jones, who was a limited participant during Friday’s practice, had not spoken with the media since his Sept,. 26 video conference, less than 24 hours after suffering a high ankle sprain in the closing moments of the Pats Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The 24-year-old was upbeat, as he provided some brief comments, turning to a familiar phrase when describing his recovery process.

“Day-by-day,” Jones said with a slight smile. “I think I'm doing well. Just trying to get better and get my treatment. It feels pretty good. Get my treatment right now and be ready to go."

However, he stopped short of confirming his status for New England’s upcoming Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

"Going to try and do my best to put the hours in to get ready. Definitely moving better, so I feel pretty good," Jones said.

Throughout the week, several media outlets, including FanNation’s Patriots Country, have reported that the Alabama product expects to “be available” for making his return to the gridiron on Monday Night Football.

However, a Friday afternoon report from NFL Network revealed that Jones has yet to be medically cleared by the team’s doctors and the training staff. Despite displaying greater mobility and agility with each passing day of practice, the team’s medical staff is continuing to evaluate his movement in practice and workouts; attempting to determine whether Jones is able to protect himself both inside and outside the pocket. Once the coaching staff is made aware of Jones’ medical clearance, they will decide whether any limitations related to the injury are enough to warrant continuing to hold him out.

Should Jones be unable to suit up, rookie Bailey Zappe will make his third consecutive start. Zappe has led New England to a 2-0 record in his two starts, displaying uncanny poise, competitive spirit and a sound understanding of the Pats offense. In 11 quarters plus one overtime period, the rookie has completed 51 of 70 pass attempts for 596 yards as well as four touchdowns and an interception.

Despite erroneous attempts to create a rift between the two Pats quarterbacks, Jones expressed his pride in Zappe’s performance, while making it clear that he is happy to be a mentor to the Pats fourth-round draft selection in 2022.

“I’ve been in these types of situations before,” Jones said. “Whether that’s in college or not, if you’re in, you’re in, and you want to have everyone helping you. So, he’s done a good job stepping up, and being a young guy. I’ve always had really good mentors, and things like that, so that’s my plan.”

Having been a game day inactive since Week 4, Jones has used his time away from the field not only to improve his mobility, but also to evaluate his performance by studying film.

“It’s been good. I think you can watch and learn as much as you can and try and get healthy. I’ve done a good job trying to help the team as best I can, and film, and during the game to watch, it was really good.

Some may argue that Jones provided little-to-no additional information during his brief meet with the media on Friday afternoon. ones is a competitor at heart. Yet, the very fact that he was given permission to speak with reporters at all may speak louder than his actual words. Patriots coach Bill Belichick is typically guarded of his injured players; seldom (if ever) allowing them access to the media while continuing to convalesce.

Whether Jones’ unexpected ‘stop-to-chat’ becomes a precursor to his taking the field on Monday night remains to be seen.

In the meantime, Jones reminded Patriots Nation that he is a competitor at heart, making it clear that there is nowhere he would rather be this week than under center, playing quarterback for the Patriots.

“Obviously, I want to be out there to help the team win,” Jones said. “And that’s what I’m going to try to do.”

Kickoff for the Patriots and Bears Monday Night Football contest is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

