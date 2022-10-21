Mac Jones Yet To Clear ‘Last Hurdle?’ Patriots-Bears Injury Report

FOXBORO — For the eighth time in as many practices, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones continues to be a limited participant as the team continues its preparations for its Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

With reports surfacing on Thursday of Jones expecting to “be available” for New England’s next game, the pieces seemed to be falling into place for the 24-year-old to make his return to the gridiron on Monday Night Football.

However, there is still one “final hurdle to be cleared in practice” before that is able to happen.

A Friday afternoon report from NFL Network has added some clarification on the nature of said hurdle.

In short, Jones has yet to be medically cleared by the team’s doctors and the training staff. Despite displaying greater mobility and agility with each passing day of practice, the team’s medical staff is continuing to evaluate his movement in practice and workouts; attempting to determine whether Jones is able to protect himself both inside and outside the pocket. Once the coaching staff is made aware of Jones’ medical clearance, they will decide whether any limitations related to the injury are enough to warrant continuing to hold him out.

“Until he does that, there is no conversation – Bailey Zappe is still the quarterback. That’s why Bill Belichick doesn’t want to go there,” reported NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. “But if he does [clear], my understanding is that Mac Jones in fact – if he is cleared, would be the starting quarterback against the Bears.”

With the medical status of his starting quarterback still uncertain, it is understandable that the Patriots coach would be reticent to comment. After all, the process of medically clearing a player is, and should remain, internal. Until that process is concluded, he will continue to answer the questions as he has since Jones first suffered his high ankle sprain on Sept. 25.

“We’re just taking it day-by-day,” Belichick said on Friday morning when asked about the identity of his Monday night starter. “We’ll see how it goes.”

As the team is under no obligation to report any updates, Jones’ true status may not be known until the game’s inactives are reported prior to kickoff. Yet, should the team elevate reserve quarterback Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad on Sunday afternoon, it may be an indication that Jones is not yet ready to play.

Additional Patriots Injury News:

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor returned to the field on Friday, after missing the previous day’s practice. Agholor was forced from the field in the third quarter of New England’s Week 5 victory over the Detroit Lions with a hamstring injury. Although he was a sporadic participant in last week’s practices, he was inactive for the Pats’ Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Though he has been listed as a limited participant for the past two-plus weeks with a hamstring injury, tight end Jonnu Smith returned to full strength on Friday. Smith had his most productive game this season last Sunday, catching both of his targets against the Browns for 61 yards, his longest a 53-yard gem in which he gained 36 yards after the catch.

Here is a look at the Patriots full report from Friday:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring

DL Christian Barmore - Knee

WR Kendrick Bourne - Toe

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder

CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle

QB Mac Jones - Ankle

CB Jalen Mills - Illness

G Mike Onwenu - Ankle

LB Josh Uche, Hamstring

T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Damien Harris - Hamstring

TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle

CHICAGO BEARS

For the second straight day, the Chicago Bears did not list a player on their injury report, indicating optimal health heading into Week 7.

Kickoff for the Patriots and Bears Monday Night Football contest is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here