Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Receiving Passion Play From Girlfriend

The New England Patriots' quarterback position has - at least temporarily - changed hands from Mac Jones to Bailey Zappe.

So too switching might be the unofficial first lady of Pats' football. From Gisele Bundchen to ... Sophie Scott to ... Hannah Lewis.

While former star Tom Brady and his wife have apparently hired divorce lawyers and Jones' girlfriend Scott is dealing with her man's lingering ankle injury, Lewis is taking center stage - at least on social media - with a passion play toward New England's rapidly rising rookie.

On Sunday, Lewis gushed over Zappe in a pre-game Instagram Story in which she celebrated the 23-year-old rookie before his first NFL start against the Detroit Lions.

“Looking like a snack in that throwback jersey BZ,” Lewis captioned the post alongside a drool-face emoji.

Lewis, who has been dating Zappe for five years, cheered on the quarterback last week, posting, “OMG….. It’s Zappe Hour,” on Instagram. She also showed him love last Spring when he was drafted by New England in the fourth round.

After impressive performances against the Green Bay Packers and Lions, Zappe is garnering support from teammates, fans and even coach Bill Belichick. He's long had his No. 1 fan by his side.

And to think, it was just a couple months ago Patriots Nation was consumed by the prospect of Jones on the field and Scott in her vacation bikini.

While Jones' remains day-to-day with a sprained ankle suffered on the final play of the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Bailey steadily guided the Pats to a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions and is expected to start again Sunday in Cleveland against the Browns.

