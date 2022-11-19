Can Patriots Provide RB Help For Rhamondre Stevenson?

FOXBORO — While the New England Patriots offense has been collectively maligned for their performance in 2022, one aspect which has been widely praised is their running game.

While the Pats rushing attack ranks middle-of-the-pack in total yardage, yards-per-carry and rushing touchdowns, second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson has earned rave reviews for his dual-threat contributions.

However, might the Pats’ star running back be spreading himself too thin?

Through his first nine games, Stevenson blended his physical, powerful running style with his vision and athleticism to make tacklers miss in short-yardage situational runs. He has rushed for 618 yards on 12 carries with four touchdowns. The 24-year-old also possesses the necessary intangibles to be an effective option in receiving out of the backfield, having caught 35 of 43 targets for 227 yards and one touchdown.

In fact, his performance has allowed him to take control of the team’s lead back duties, supplanting fellow rusher Damien Harris. Still, Stevenson has absorbed a large workload, carrying the ball 129 times. Harris is a distant second with only 71 attempts. In addition, Stevenson has been targeted by New England’s quarterbacks 43 times, second only to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

As good as Stevenson has been, it will be difficult for him to continue at this type of pace for the remainder of the season. While Harris is a more-than-capable complementary back, the Pats are in need of some relief on third-down, as well as backfield receivering.

Until Wednesday, New England’s fan base remained hopeful that hybrid runner/receiver Ty Montgomery might provide some assistance. Montgomery had been on injured reserve since Week 2 with both knee and ankle ailments. However, the 29-year-old was shelved for the season, after it was revealed that he would be undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery.

As such, the Patriots now go back to the drawing board. Unlike Stevenson (or even Harris), Montgomery is at his best at the top of the route. Currently, this is an area of vulnerability for the Pats; one which teams with strong defensive fronts may exploit.

Unfortunately, it is also one for which New England does not presently have a sure-fire solution.

The team currently employs a promising pair of rookies in Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris. Each possesses the speed, strength and field savvy to eventually grow into the role. Yet, their experience level prevents them from being an immediate help. The duo has combined for just 22 offensive snaps and four carries for 10 yards,thus far.

New England’s best option may be third-year veteran J.J. Taylor, whom they recently promoted from the practice squad. Despite being a bit underutilized during his tenure in New England, his ability to receive out of the backfield should provide some additional help on third down attempts. Taylor is also quite effective between-the-tackles on early downs, and can contribute as a pass catcher out of the backfield.

Still, at 5-6, 185-pounds, his size provides limitations in the amount to which he may contribute. In his lone game this season, Taylor rushed 10 times for nine yards, while catching his only target for an eight-yard gain. Though coach Bill Belichick believed Taylor to be a better option than either Strong or [Kevin] Harris to take the reserve snaps in their Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts, it appears that the Pats will continue to search for answers heading into the second-half of the season.

The Patriots are set to welcome the New York Jets for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday in a pivotal divisional matchup at Gillette Stadium.

