Patriots' Unheralded WR Earns Huge Recognition
The New England Patriots are not exactly known for their offensive weapons. In fact, they have arguably the worst set of skill players in the NFL. But that doesn't mean there's no hope.
A couple of Patriots playmakers did display some talent in 2024, and one of the key names was wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.
Boutte hauled in 43 receptions for 589 yards and three touchdowns in a rather surprising showing this year, and he is earning some recognition for his efforts.
In a piece where Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus listed each team's most improved player from this season, he named Boutte for New England.
"Kayshon Boutte’s grades in 2024 don’t scream star receiver, as his 62.5 receiving grade is just 93rd out of 132 receivers, but he carved out a role for himself in a Patriots offense that needed something, anything, in the receiving room," Valentine wrote. "Boutte caught just two passes in five games in 2023, but in 2024, he saw his role increase dramatically, catching 43 of 67 passes for 589 yards and three touchdowns."
Boutte, who played his collegiate football at LSU, was selected by the Pats in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
As Valentine noted, the 22-year-old made no impact during his rookie campaign, but he showcased some serious potential this year.
Boutte posted solid numbers across three seasons at LSU, totaling 131 catches for 1,781 yards and 16 scores.
His decent production in 2024 certainly shouldn't stop the Patriots from searching for massive upgrades this offseason. They need a No. 1 receiver, and realistically speaking, they need weapons up and down the roster.
However, Boutte definitely demonstrated that he can at least be a part of New England's receiving corps moving forward.
