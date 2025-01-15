Rob Gronkowski Urges Patriots to Bring Back Big Name
The New England Patriots have already had a busy offseason, going through a coaching search that ended with them hiring Mike Vrabel. Now, the Patriots will need Vrabel to figure out his coaching staff and then team will head into the offseason looking to add more talent to the roster.
One of the most important early decisions that Vrabel will make will be who he chooses to be the team's offensive coordinator.
Josh McCown has received some hype as a potential candidate, but there is another name that New England could bring him. Of course, that candidate is none other than Josh McDaniels.
During a recent appearance on the "Up & Adams" show, team legend Rob Gronkowski urged the Patriots to bring McDaniels back.
Gronkowski believes that Daniels would be able to help young franchise quarterback Drake Maye take a huge leap forward in his development.
“Yes, I truly believe he would be the right one for Drake Maye,” Gronkowski said. “I mean, he dealt with Tom Brady throughout his whole entire career. ... He helped out Tom Brady tremendously. Josh McDaniels has a full grasp of the offense. He knows how to demand respect as an offensive coordinator. He gets the players to listen to him. He draws up wonderful schemes to get his players open."
He continued forward, doubling down on his belief that McDaniels would be the right guy to lead the New England offense.
"Josh McDaniels is the guy. He knows how to develop quarterbacks. And not just quarterbacks, he knows how to develop players just like myself. ... At the quarterback position that’s where he’s a masterpiece. And I believe he would take Drake Maye to a whole other level.”
McDaniels has become a popular option within the fan base as well. He had a lot of success during his time with Bill Belichick and he could bring that back with Vrabel.
There is no question that the Patriots have a special young quarterback. Now, they need to do right by him and bring in the weapons and coaches that can develop him the best way possible.
It will be interesting to see what Vrabel chooses to do at offensive coordinator. McDaniels is the in-house favorite among fans to be the choice and clearly Gronkowski agrees.
