3 Best Trade Destinations for Patriots QB Joe Milton
The New England Patriots drafted a pair of quarterbacks last April, selecting Drake Maye and Joe Milton.
Obviously, Maye is viewed as the team's franchise quarterback, and deservedly so after a very impressive rookie campaign.
However, Milton isn't exactly chopped liver.
The University of Tennessee product flashed some pretty significant potential in the Patriots' season finale, going 22-for-29 with 241 yards and a touchdown while also recording a rushing score in a win over the Buffalo Bills.
This has resulted in trade speculation swirling around Milton, and there should absolutely be some teams interested during the offseason.
Here are the three best potential trade destinations for the 24-year-old.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders were hoping to be able to land Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in the NFL Draft, but falling to the sixth pick has probably squashed that dream.
Las Vegas could turn to someone like Sam Darnold in free agency, or it could also pursue a trade.
In the case of the latter, Milton would represent a very intriguing possibility for the Raiders, who lack elite weapons outside of tight end Brock Bowers but have the cap room to be able to add some significant pieces.
The 6-foot-5 Milton would certainly represent an interesting fit in Vegas.
Indianapolis Colts
Funny enough, one quarterback to which Milton has drawn comparisons is Anthony Richardson (at least as far as his physical attributes), who just went through a disastrous sophomore campaign.
The Colts are in a tough spot with Richardson, and the problem is that they don't have a high enough draft pick to be able to select a new signal-caller.
Perhaps Indianapolis can place a call to New England to ask about the asking price for Milton, who could compete for the Colts' starting job next season.
Cleveland Browns
The Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, so they can easily just select whoever is available between Sanders or Ward.
However, there has been some speculation that Cleveland could potentially trade the pick, which would open the door for the Browns to pursue other avenues for a quarterback.
A popular route people are suggesting is Cleveland adding a veteran like Kirk Cousins or Aaron Rodgers, in which case swinging a trade for Milton would make plenty of sense.
Milton would be able to learn under an experienced quarterback for a year before potentially taking the reins in 2026. The Browns would then be able to move their first-round draft choice for a ton of draft capital to fill other holes.
