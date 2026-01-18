Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Divisional Round (Drake Maye Will Struggle vs. Texans)

We are halfway through the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Today, we'll find out who will advance to the Conference Championship to face the winners from yesterday's games.

Best NFL Prop Bets Today

Drake Maye UNDER 220.5 Passing Yards (-113) via DraftKings

Matthew Stafford Longest Completion OVER 38.5 Yards (-114) via DraftKings

Konata Mumpfield Anytime Touchdown (+1900) via FanDuel

Drake Maye UNDER 220.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Drake Maye has faced easy defense after easy defense this season. The only two tough defenses he's had to face were the Cleveland Browns, which was a home game for the Patriots, and the Chargers last week, where he completed just 58.6% of passes.

Maye could be in for a rude awakening in the Divisional Round. The Texans' defense ranks first in opponent dropback EPA, second in opponent dropback success rate, and third in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up just 5.7 yards per throw. The Texans have also given up just 181.3 passing yards per game.

Even if you think Drake Maye is an elite quarterback in the NFL, do you trust his receivers to create separation against this Houston secondary? I certainly don't.

Matthew Stafford Longest Completion OVER 38.5 Yards (-114)

Don't let the number of turnovers by the Bears' defense convince you they're any good. The Bears have allowed the second-most completions of 20+ yards this season, with 61, and have also given up nine completions of 40+ yards. They've also given up the fifth-most yards per completion at 11.0. Now, they have to take on the potential MVP and a Rams' offense that averages 11.8 yards per completion.

With Davante Adams and Puka Nacua healthy, I'd be surprised if Stafford doesn't complete a deep shot downfield.

Konata Mumpfield Anytime Touchdown (+1900)

Konata Mumpfield did a solid job filling in for Davante Adams while he was sidelined late in the season. It's clear that he takes a back seat in the Rams' offense with Adams back in the lineup, but it's worth noting he still caught a pass for 11 yards in the Wild Card Round against the Panthers. That tells us that he's still in the mix for receptions moving forward. If the Rams want to attack the lack of depth in the Bears' secondary, using Mumpfield in special packages could be a route they take. If they do that, betting on him to score a touchdown at +1900 could be an interesting dark horse bet to make.

