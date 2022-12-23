Patriots vs. Bengals Christmas Eve: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Patriots host the Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots host the North-leading Cincinnati Bengals, who boast a six-game winning streak and hope to move one step closer to a second consecutive division title with a win on Saturday.

The Bengals still have an outside shot at the No.1 overall seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye.

The Patriots have lost three of their last four games and enter Week 16 one game outside of the final AFC playoff spot.

New England has fared well against the Bengals of late, winning eight of the last 10 games, including three straight. But a win on Saturday would mean a step in the right direction to avoid missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

“You want to make the playoffs, you’ve got to beat three playoff teams,” Patriots safety Devin McCourty said.

It will be a tall task for a struggling offense that continues to have trouble scoring touchdowns behind second-year signal-caller Mac Jones. It could take a big game from the Patriots defense that is tied for the league lead with five touchdowns.

“We’re back to work. That’s what the NFL is,” Patriots linebacker Matt Judon said.. “You’re going to have some heartbreaking games. ... It’s always next week until it ain’t.”

WHAT: Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) at New England Patriots (7-7)

WHERE: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts (65,878)

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: New England Patriots +4.5

TOTAL: 41.5

MONEYLINE: Bengals -167, Patriots +140

