EXCLUSIVE: Former RB Shane Vereen on Patriots' Problems

Shane Vereen spoke with Patriots Country about his time in New England, the state of football and what his successors are missing.

Creating a lasting role with the new century's New England Patriots is always a tall task. That challenge only gets heavier at the running back spot, home of seemingly endless potential but also the flash-in-the-pan heartbreak and even, arguably, the greatest one-hit wonder in NFL history.

Shane Vereen was perhaps an exception to the trend.

A second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft (56th overall), Vereen left the west coast behind after a stellar collaboration at Berkeley alongside fellow future NFL runner Jahvid Best. Joining the well-established Tom Brady/Bill Belichick-led New England offensive group, Vereen lasted three seasons as the Patriots' primary back. While that may seem like a relatively short NFL lifespan, Vereen's breakout began a trend toward versatile running backs capable of contributing in both the running and passing games.

During the 2013 AFC Divisional playoffs, for example, only one Patriot (Deion Branch) had produced a postseason game with both a receiving and rushing touchdown. Vereen joined that elite company and then some: by adding an additional receiving score. He became just the third running back in NFL history (joining Roger Craig and Ricky Watters) to earn such a box score in postseason history, doing so in the Patriots' 41-28 win over the Houston Texans.

Two years later Vereen was the unexpected leading receiver in the Patriots' Super Bowl XLIX triumph, hauling in 11 receptions for 64 yards in the 28-24 win over Seattle. Vereen later spent time with both the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints and now serves as an analyst on Pac-12 Network.

No stranger to New England hardships ultimately yielding football's ultimate prize, Vereen sat down with Patriots Country to discuss his time in the football world as well as what the current Patriots are missing on the path to their own Super Bowl run ...