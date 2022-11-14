Why They've Won: What's Clicked For Patriots?

FOXBORO - Wouldn't you know it, the long-suffering (insert sarcasm) New England Patriots and their equally beleaguered fans are finally catching a break from the NFL.

The powers-that-be granted the Patriots the closest thing to a schedule split directly down the middle in the 17-game era, placing their off weekend in Week 10. Effectively given a first and second half to work with, the Patriots exceeded expectations with a respectable 5-4 mark in the pre-bye slate despite a lack of clarity at the franchise quarterback spot and several expensive additions struggling to live up to their contracts.

Lady Luck bestowed further smiles to the Patriots over the weekend, as favorable results around the league allowed them to jump into final AFC Wild Card slot.

It's worth wondering exactly how New England still made it this far, pondering what's worked over the first nine games when the most important positions on the field have certainly left plenty to be desired ...

OK, Sooner

The Patriots, especially in the Bill Belichick era, have never been one to subscribe to modern trends. Some say that running back is a dying position in today's NFL, one hardly worthy of a long-term, high-profile investment. For New England, though, a running back is what's keeping the offense rolling as the Mac Jones situation tries to work itself out.

Having started out in a tandem with Damien Harris, second-year Rhamondre Stevenson has established a firm hold upon the Patriots' primary rushing duties, becoming the de facto offensive MVP in the process. Stevenson's well-built 227-pound frame immediately endeared him to those who miss the power back antics of LeGarrette Blount and he's been able to earn those difficult yards expected of a rusher of his size, even with a medically-induced revolving door on the offensive line.

But Stevenson's ability to likewise make himself invaluable to the Patriots' aerial attack has made him an indispensable part of the offense. The ball has reached his arms on a team-best 81.4 percent of his targets (min. 20 attempts) and he has earned multiple receptions in each of his last seven games, including 20 in the last three.

Stevenson has thus become the most reliable weapon for the team's questionable quarterback situation. No matter who's throwing or bestowing, they're assured a reliable weapon in the fourth-round, Oklahoma-based pick from 2021.

"Awareness, route running, blitz pickup, recognition, getting out on fake blitzes, versus reading the difference between fake blitzes and blitzes," Belichick referenced when asked about Stevenson's impact through the air. "In the running game, (we've liked) his patience and setting up blocks, running on the second level, stiff arm, and contact balance, ball security. You name it.

"I have a ton of respect for the way he's worked at his game, improved his training habits. He's still got a ways to go. But he just gets better at all the things he works at every day. He's got a long list of them. But he's made significant progress in so many areas. He's really been impressive."

What a (Pass) Rush!

Those who bemoan the loss of defensive struggles in today's NFL must love Patriot games. New England's defense has more or less assured that if it's not allowed to enjoy any aerial antics, the opponent will likewise go without.

It's impressive enough that the Patriots have allowed only 300 yards once over the first nine games this season. Most of that tally not only came in yet another win over the New York Jets but it was accumulated when Gang Green desperately mounted a late aerial assault when they fell behind by two possessions. But the Patriots' pass rush, headlined by Matt Judon and Deatrich Wise Jr. has constantly harassed opposing throwers and the advanced stats are there to back up their progress.

The 32-sack total (tied with Tampa Bay for the second-best in football) is impressive enough but New England's front-seven might spend more time in backfields than some opponents' running backs. The unit has forced a hurried throw on a league-best 14.9 percent of drop-backs (only Chicago has also reached at least 10 percent) and it's also the only group that has been credited with triple-figure pressures (102).

Today's football world seems to be doing its utmost to kill the axiom "defense wins championships." The Patriots' pass rush is ensuring it remains merely endangered.

Beginners (Make Their Own) Luck

The Patriots' high-profile investments have left plenty to be desired and the draftees have been no exception. Injuries have prevented Tyquan Thornton from making an impact (though he does, to his credit, have two touchdowns among a dozen touches) but first-round pick Cole Strange is working out his own issues on the offensive line.

Arrivals in the latter parts of draft weekend, however, are rising to the occasion, making names for themselves in unique ways. Between the veteran breakout Jonathan (who has been serviceable and then some in taking over J.C. Jackson's secondary duties) and two newcomers, it's been hard to keep up with the Joneses: fourth-round choice Jack Jones has settled in next to Jonathan while Marcus has become a reliable return man.

Undrafted cult figure Brenden Schooler has likewise emerged as a special teams standout and the rookie's impact can't be mentioned without factoring in the brief emergence of Bailey Zappe that's provided a quarterback controversy in the first place ... one that allowed the Patriots to tread postseason waters while Jones recovered from an injury.

"They are playing great football for this team and we need them to,” special teams captain and tenured Patriot Matthew Slater said of the freshman class. “There is a reason we kept so many of them. They continue to show up for us and get better.”

More will be expected of the rookies over the final stretch. But even if this playoff push, unexpected by some, falls flat, it appears that New England is well-stocked for the future.

