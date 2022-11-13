Patriots First-Half Report Card: Best, Worst Grades

FOXBORO — As the sun prepares to set on the New England Patriots by week, they continue to take stock into their performance in all four phases of the game.

At 5-4, the Patriots are currently straddling the sill of the playoff window. With eight games remaining, the Pats are considered to have one of the toughest remaining schedules in 2022, including matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and two games with the Buffalo Bills.

As a result, the Pats path to the postseason looks to be a winding one, at the very least.

Still, in order to move forward, the Pats must evaluate their production through their first nine games of the season. In doing so, New England hopes to make the

In that vein, here is Patriots Country’s progress report at the unofficial halfway point of New England’s season.

Offense: C

Despite entering the season on the heels of an impressive rookie campaign, quarterback Mac Jones has largely underperformed in 2022. The 24-year-old has completed 111 passes for 1,140 yards with only four touchdowns to seven interceptions. Though missing three games due to a high-ankle sprain has undoubtedly contributed to his regression, it is clear that the Alabama product has looked uncomfortable and even confused in New England’s ‘new-look’ offense. In Jones’ absence, rookie Bailey Zappe performed admirably, throwing for 781 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

In fact, Zappe’s brief success led some to believe that the Pats would be better served with the Western Kentucky product under center.

Yet, coach Bill Belichick reinstalled Jones as the starter, once deemed healthy. The second-year signal-caller had some solid moments in evading pressure. However, the Patriots play-calling brain trust continues to dial-up deep verticals, which Jones has executed with mixed results. His troubles seem to stem from fixating on his initial reads, as opposed to seeing the entire field. His incompletions are often the result of continuing to force the ball to the target he has identified before the snap. When unavailable, he often holds on to the ball too long, or is left with no choice but to throw it away.

As such, New England’s pass-catching targets have largely been underutilized. Jakobi Meyers leads all receivers with 40 catches for 454 yards and three touchdowns. Rookie Tyquan Thornton has shown potential as a speedy, vertical threat. Still, the Pats have yet to see significant yardage, or points, production from receivers DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor. Their tight end tandem of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith has been subpar, as well, combining for 35 catches, 394 yards and one scoring reception from Henry. In short, more will be needed from New England’s pass-catchers to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Muh of New England’s offensive struggles are due to a struggling offensive line. While center David Andrews and right guard Michael Onwenu have been praised for their play, the Pats remaining components have had their share of difficulty. First-round draft choice Cole Strange has struggled as much as he has succeeded. Left tackle Trent Brown has regressed from his showing in 2021. Yet, the team’s revolving door of Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon at right tackle has caused significant problems for the entire unit. Moving forward, it is imperative that New England find a stable, cohesive unit which can consistently work together. To date, they have been unable to do so.

The brightest spot on New England’s offense has been running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who continues to settle into his role as their lead back. The Pats’ fourth-round selection in the 2021 NFL draft has carried the ball 129 times for 618 yards and four touchdowns, while catching 35 passes for 227 yards and one scoring catch. Stevenson has already surpassed his rookie total in scrimmage yards (845 in 2022, 729 in 2021) and has at least 15 carries in four of his last five games. While his touches may decrease with Damien Harris’ return in Week 11, Stevenson will continue to be the focal point of the Patriots offensive attack.

Defense: B+

Despite their offensive troubles, New England’s defense has kept them afloat through their first nine games. Collectively, the Pats rank seventh in the NFL, allowing only 18.4 points per game. The team has proven to be quite adept at pressuring the quarterback. The Pats rank second in sacks with 32 (just one behind the Dallas Cowboys) and have initiated the second most turnovers in the league.

One of the most pleasant surprises of the season has been the play from their corps of cornerbacks. Having moved from the slot to the perimeter, Jonathan Jones has been targeted just 28 times in eight games, allowing only 46.4 percent of his opponents’ passes to be completed. The Auburn product is the eighth-highest graded coverage corner according to Pro Football Focus.

The performance of rookie fourth-round pick Jack Jones has been equally, if not more, impressive. The Pats sixth-round draft choice from Arizona State has allowed just 51.9 percent of passweds thrown his way. Jones has become the highest-graded corner through nine weeks – the only player at the position to earn a coverage grade in excess of 90, at 90.4.

New England's linebackers have been nearly as effective, against both the run and the pass. Matthew Judon has been New England’s mist-dynamic defender, having now compiled 11.5 sacks through nine games. He is only one away from tying his career high of 12.5, which he set in 2021. Third-year linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings have emerged as key components as well; with Uche taking a larger role opposite Judon, while Jennings has become a strong force on the edge. Team captain Ja’Whaun Bentley leads the team with 54 tackles, and his five quarterback hits are the third-most on the roster.

Though the Pats defense has largely been solid on all three levels, the team has struggled to contain multi-faceted running attacks, specifically those featuring mobile quarterbacks. In fact, two of the team’s three highest rushing yards-allowed totals have occurred against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (243 yards) and Baltimore Ravens (188), led by Lamar Jackson. If there is one area in which the Pats must show defensive improvement, it would be tightening their run defense.

Special Teams: B

After a disappointing showing in 2021, the Patriots have shown significant improvement in the game’s third phase. The Pats have earned the best average starting field position in the NFL, with their drives starting on average on the 32.6-yard line. At the same time though, their opponents’ average starting field position is the 28.8-yard line, which ranks 28th.

Return specialist Marcus Jones ranks among the NFL’s top-10 in kick-return yards (2nd), punt-return yards (7th) and yards-per punt return (3rd) averaging 13.4 yards per return. He also leads the league in averaging 24.3 yards-per-kick return.

The Pats coverage units have also shown improvement, despite the loss of Cody Davis to injury. Rookies Brenden Schooler and DaMarcus Mitchell have shown notable progress in covering returns, complimenting another solid season from team captain Matthew Slater.

Nick Folk has made a strong case to be New England’s first-half MVP, having been the team’s most effective scoring weapon. Folk has connected on 19 field goals, which ranks second in the league. His 90.5 percent success rate on field goals is also second among all kickers with at least 20 attempts. The 38-year-old has also been perfect 20-for-20 on extra points.

Surprisingly, the Pats' biggest special teams question has been punter Jake Bailey. Just two years removed from his All- Pro turn in 2020, Bailey is once again struggling to find both power and accuracy. He is currently averaging 35.3 net yards per punt, which is last in the league among qualified punters. His five touchbacks rank second in the league. New England remains optimistic that the Stanford product can make the necessary improvements, lest he become a liability during their potential run towards the postseason.

Coaching: C

Perhaps the most-publicized story of the Patriots offseason surrounded the identity of the team’s offensive play caller. The Pats raised an eyebrow or two when former defensive coordinator and current offensive line coach Matt Patricia was given the duties. The decision has been met with mixed results. For the most part, the Patriots offensive brain trust has struggled to find a happy medium of incorporating outside zone, inside gap and a facilitated passing game from play action. More often than not, unfortunately, Patricia’s play calling has left New England’s offense in an abundance of 3rd and long situations. As such, opposing teams have found New England very predictable on early downs. This has led to significant difficulties for both Mac Jones and the running backs to develop an offensive rhythm. In short, the Patriots offense looks lost at the midway point … and the largest slice of the blame pie should be served to the offensive staff.

Still, for as dismal as the coaching has been offensively, New England’s defensive staff has routinely enacted sound game plans, which have largely been well-executed. Both outside linebackers coach Steven Belichick and inside linebackers Jerod Mayo have hit the right notes, thus far, allowing the coaching staff to earn the generous C grade for the collective coaching unit.

And, of course … if any of the Pats coaches need help, who is a better consigliere than Bill Belichick?

Upon the conclusion of their bye week, the Patriots will welcome the New York Jets (6-3) to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

