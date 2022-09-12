Mac In Business? Update On Health Of Patriots QB Mac Jones

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have apparently dodged a bullet in relation to the health of quarterback Mac Jones

According to a Monday afternoon report from NFL Media, Jones is believed to have suffered from back spasms during the Patriots’ 20-7 Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Shortly after the game’s conclusion, the 24-year-old had been spotted heading into the X-ray room, prior to what was scheduled to be his postgame meeting with the media. The team postponed Jones’ conference until Monday at 3:30 p.m. ET, which will be held via video conference.

While meeting with the media on Monday morning, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the health of his star quarterback. As expected, Belichick was non-committal in his response, only stating that the team would continue to evaluate the situation.

“No update on Mac,” he said. “We’ll see how he is today. But he came back with us, so we'll see how that goes.”

The Patriots second-year quarterback did not seem to be visibly hindered by any ailment while on the field. He also did not miss any of his team’s 57 offensive snaps. Jones finished the game having completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Jones was also on the receiving end of a tough shot from safety Jevon Holland early in the fourth quarter, which drew a roughing the passer penalty. The hit, combined with Jones’ falling away while attempting the pass, may have enhanced the chances for injury by landing awkwardly.

Though Patriots fans remained hopeful regarding Jones’ prognosis, the team was determined to proceed with caution before making any assessments on his playing future, either immediate or long-term.

Jones underwent X-Rays on Sunday evening, which were negative. As a result of further evaluation, there is a chance Jones plays as soon as Week 2.

New England also employs veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe on its quarterback depth chart.

The Patriots will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

