Skip to main content

Patriots at Steelers: 'Must-Win' for Coach Bill Belichick, Predicts Rob Ninkovich

Rob Ninkovich harboring the belief that coach Bill Belichick's Patriots are facing a "must-win game" against the 1-0 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday comes with an important framework.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Is there such a thing as a Week 2 "must-win''?

The circumstances facing the 0-1 New England Patriots have at least one smart critic saying it is so.

"It's a must-win game for the New England Patriots, and I say that because if you start off 0-2 and play the Ravens after that you put yourself in a hole here," said former Patriots defensive lineman Rob Ninkovich on ESPN's Get Up.

Ninkovich harboring the belief that the Patriots are facing a "must-win game" against the 1-0 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday comes with an important framework.

Rex Ryan is kicking coach Bill Belichick while the Patriots are down, saying the Belichick is to blame for his building of this roster.

LeSean McCoy is kicking Belichick while they're down, saying that in the Ne England post-Tom Brady era, "It's over!''

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But Ninkovich, in reviewing what went wrong when the Pats kicked off the regular season with a disappointing performance against the Miami Dolphins, does not have an ax to grind.

He's lived this New England experience.

"They have to win this game on the road. It's going to be a huge matchup," he continued. "It's in a tough environment - Pittsburgh is always a tough team, they're always coached well. So, this is going to be a matchup where they need to fix the mistakes they had in Week 1."

The Patriots, with QB Mac Jones hopefully healthy, are slight favorites over the Steelers heading into this Sunday's game, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. ET.

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

In This Article (2)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones (10), WR Kendrick Bourne (84)
News

Patriots vs. Steelers: 3 to Watch

By Mike D'Abate
New England Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe (24) walks to the practice field at the Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium.
News

Patriots Roster Moves Ahead Of Showdown With Steelers

By Mike D'Abate
Bill-Belichick-flew-solo-to-make-N_Keal-Harry-pick
News

Patriots Owner Doubting Coach Bill Belichick Over 'Controversial' Roster Move?

By Mike Fisher
May 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight ends Zach Gentry (81) and Pat Freiermuth (88) participate in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
News

Patriots Problem: Steelers Tight Ends?

By Mike D'Abate
505CB3B6-BB56-417B-A595-A92DC743E11B
News

Revenge: Patriots Ex Gunner Olszewski Set to 'Show Out’ on Sunday

By Mike D'Abate
GettyImages-1189818058
News

Mike Tomlin: Jonathan Jones Patriots Next ‘Lockdown' CB

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
Patriots David Andrews (60) and Mac Jones (10)
News

Desperate Patriots vs. Steelers GAMEDAY: Week 2 Preview

By Bri Amaranthus
0DE5C457-2D9F-4E3F-8296-730DD80938E2
News

Patriots vs. Steelers Injury Report: Mac Jones, Najee Harris Updates; Who's Questionable For Week 2?

By Mike D'Abate