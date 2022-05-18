Game On: Patriots-Raiders Preseason Tilt Gets Time and Date

The most anticipated matchup on the New England Patriots 2022 preseason slate has officially been set.

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Wednesday that they will host the Pats in New England's third and final exhibition game, Aug. 26 at 8:15 ET in Allegiant Stadium.

Though the two teams will face off approximately four months later in Week 15 of the regular season, the Pats and the Raiders have opted to gain some mutual valuable insight on each other. Each team is expected to compete for a playoff spot in 2022.

For what it's worth, Patriots Hall of Famer Willie McGinest predicts that - for the first time since 2002 - the Raiders will finish with more regular-season wins than New England.

Earlier in the offseason, Las Vegas hired former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as its head coach.

They did so shortly after securing the services of general manager Dave Ziegler, who has previously served as New England’s director of player personnel. McDaniels has also hired former Pats assistants Mick Lombardi (offensive coordinator), Carmen Bricillo (offensive line coach), Bo Hardegree (quarterbacks coach), who were on New England’s staff in 2021. The Raiders 2022 coaching contingent will also feature defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, senior offensive assistant Jerry Schuplinski and senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan, all of whom have spent time with the Patriots organization.

The Raiders roster also has the potential to feature several former Patriots players. Their current 90-man roster includes quarterback Jarrett Stidham, running back Brandon Bolden, fullback Jakob Johnson, tight end Jacob Hollister, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, defensive ends Chandler Jones, Tashawn Bower and Gerri Green, cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc and safety Duron Harmon.

While their upcoming preseason contest with the Raiders will have a reunion-like feel to it, the game will not be the first time the two teams interact with each other in 2022. In fact, the Pats and Raiders will reportedly partake in joint practices beforehand.

The New York Giants and Carolina Panthers are scheduled to visit Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts for the Patriots first and second preseason games.