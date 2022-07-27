Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 1: WRs Impress

FOXBORO – When head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the theme for the 2022 season, he responded with a swift, “one day at a time.”

That motto seems to be how the New England Patriots are taking their summer practices so far, as that was echoed from all the players that spoke with the media after Wednesday’s 90-minute practice.

Today was an extension of minicamp and while you should hold off some of your betting moves until later in August, here are some players who impressed and some who were underwhelming during the first day of training camp.

STUD: WR DeVante Parker

Mac Jones’ newest pass catcher was the star of the show today. Whether it was during individual drills or 11v11s, Parker seemed to be the bonafide top target for this offense. The former Miami Dolphin grabbed three touchdowns, all of which were highly contested. It was also refreshing to see a player shine in the No. 1 jersey for the first time in a while.

DUD: CB Malcolm Butler

Wednesday was not a day to remember for the Super Bowl XLIX hero, as he was tested early and often in 1-on-1 situations. The speed of the Patriots receivers seemed to overpower Butler and he got caught with his feet flat at some points. Butler has a chance to solidify a starting role, so fans should try and have an open mind for the reunion tour.

STUD: WR Nelson Agholor

Agholor, along with Parker, had an impressive 2022 debut. The speed and shiftiness that he showcased in Philadelphia and Las Vegas was on display, especially on some low-stress man coverage drills. A highlight we noticed from Agholor’s day was when he made a sweet move on Butler, leaving him in the dust and resulting in a score. Rumors swirled this past spring about Agholor being on the trade block, so a solid camp can help win back some doubters for the receiver.

DUD: CB Jack Jones

New England’s fourth-round selection was making waves during minicamp in the spring, but struggled to compound that into Wednesday’s session. Jones worked with the scout team defense and was the player who gave up touchdowns to both Parker and fellow rookie Tyquan Thornton. Just like in Butler’s case, a starting role is up for grabs and Jones will need to improve from his first training camp as a pro.

STUD: S Joshuah Bledsoe

Bledsoe was drafted last season and did not play a single snap during his rookie year. However, the former Missouri Tiger had a big day on Wednesday. He led the team in pass breakups (two) and played some nickel and dime packages during the team’s red zone drills. A big camp can help elevate Bledsoe’s chances of becoming a roster hopeful.

DUD: WR Tre Nixon

After a spring that had the fanbase clamoring for the new star in the wide receiver room, Nixon did not have a big day on Wednesday. With the emergences of Parker, Agholor and Thornton, the second-year player only saw one target come his direction. That single pass, thrown by Brian Hoyer, was picked up by cornerback Joejuan Williams, another player fighting for a roster spot. Nixon will need to pick up where he left off if he wants to stand out in a crowded positional group.

The Patriots will continue their training camp on Thursday, with practice being open to the public for the rest of the week.