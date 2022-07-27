Patriots Captain David Andrews Shoulder Surgery Update: Still on PUP?

FOXBORO — New England Patriots center and team captain David Andrews was among five players who were placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list last week, indicating a strong likelihood that he would be unable to participate in the team’s first training camp practice Wednesday morning.

While linebacker Raekwon McMillan has been cleared for a return to action, Andrews remains on the list. However, he was quick to advise that his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery continues to head in a positive direction.

The 30-year-old spoke with reporters on Tuesday, confirming that he is "making progress" in his recuperation, Andrews added that he is “taking things day-by-day," yet declined to provide a timeline for his removal from the PUP list.

Since joining the team in 2015, Andrews has been the exemplar of a team player. Throughout his career, the former undrafted free agent from Georgia has started 86 regular season games (96, including the postseason) for New England, providing stout protection for the Pats’ quarterbacks. Andrews has won two Super Bowls with the franchise and is a five-time team captain.

Starting in week 13 of the 2021 season, Andrews was a regular on the Patriots practice report, listed with a shoulder injury. While his injury wasn’t quite as serious as the pulmonary blood clots which sidelined him for the 2019 season, Andrews’ injury required swift surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Despite the ailment, he started every game and played a team-high 98.6% of offensive snaps. Andrews played 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in 16 of their 18 games, including a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills on Wild Card weekend. Andrews continued to show his prowess as one of the league’s best interior offensive linemen, allowing just one sack in 610 pass-blocking snaps. He finished 2021 as Pro Football Focus’s fifth-highest-graded center.

Providing the team with some much-needed financial assistance, the Patriots restructured Andrews’ contract, creating cap space to accommodate the signing of their 2022 draft picks, offensive lineman Cole Strange, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and quarterback Bailey Zappe.

However, Andrews’ most indelible mark on the only franchise for which he has played so far, is made by the leadership and perseverance he embodies each and every day. Whether it be on the field, or in the locker room, Andrews leads by example and plays his role as assigned to the best of his ability. His eventual presence on the field during camp will be an invaluable asset to the Patriots young linemen as they prepare for the season.

Though he was careful to advise that his presence on PUP is not due to any setbacks regarding his recovery, Andrews did acknowledge that both he and the team have agreed to take a cautious approach to hopefully avoid a longer recovery.

The Patriots are set to hit the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium at 9:30 a.m. for their first training camp practice of 2022.