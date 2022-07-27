Skip to main content

Need For Speed: Mac Jones Reveals Patriots' Offense Faster Tempo

New England's quarterback says his offense will push the pedal to the metal in 2022.

A day after his coach lauded his "dramatic improvement" over the offseason, New England Patriots' quarterback Mac Jones salivated over what he predicts will be a better - faster - offense in 2022.

On the first day of training camp in Foxboro, we began getting answers to the confounding questions surrounding the Pats' offensive identity. For starters, Trent Brown was back at his left tackle position. And it was Matt Patricia - via walkie talkie - who appeared to call the plays into Jones as the team worked Red Zone offense. Nonetheless, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge spent the most time with Jones and coordinated all of the passing drills with quarterbacks and pass-catchers.

Much was made about Belichick's death grip on this team in the wake of him designating no formal offensive or defensive coordinators. But, after one workout in July anyway, Jones shrugged off any awkwardness left by the departure of longtime offensive play-caller Josh McDaniels.

"Coach B has done a great job of explaining what we want to do as an offense," Jones said. "He and Matty P and Coach (Joe) Judge have all been head coaches. I'm going to listen to them, whether it's about life or football. They all bring a different energy to the room, but we have an open conversation and we're all on the same page."

Admitted Brown about the offense, "It's definitely simplified."

While Jones attempts to transfer what most observers see was a productive offseason onto the field, he also senses a tweaking of the offense under even more control from Belichick.

"Plays are plays, regardless of who is telling you what the play is,” he said. "At the end of the day, the Patriot offense is the Patriot offense. We're going to hold onto the ball ... that remains the No. 1 thing. But also make some explosive plays and snap the ball quicker. Play with a little faster tempo."

The Patriots ranked 22nd in the NFL in pace last season, running 61.8 plays per game. The Baltimore Ravens were first at 69.7.

Jones is off and running at camp, hooking up with new target DeVante Parker on a couple of Red Zone touchdowns - over both rookie cornerbacks Marcus and Jack Jones - during the team's initial, pads-free practice.

"I’m not a rookie anymore," he said. "But it's still the same in a lot of ways. Compete, and make the guys around me better. It's Year 2, but it’s still football."

Just faster football.

