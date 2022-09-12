Patriots Bill Belichick Provides QB Mac Jones Injury Update

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots continue to hope that a lackluster performance in their 2022 season opener is not the only notable loss which they incurred on Sunday.

Shortly after the game’s conclusion, the Pats announced that quarterback Mac Jones had apparently suffered a back injury during the Patriots’ 20-7 Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

According to reporters on site at Hard Rock Stadium, the 24-year-old had been spotted heading into the X-ray room, prior to what was scheduled to be his postgame meeting with the media. The team postponed Jones’ conference until Monday at 3:30 p.m. ET, which will be held via video conference.

While meeting with the media on Monday, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the health of his star quarterback. As expected, Belichick was non-committal in his response.

“No update on Mac,” he said. “We’ll see how he is today. But he came back with us, so we'll see how that goes.”

Though an official statement has yet to be made, NFL Media has reported that Jones’ X-rays were negative and that he will be evaluated further when the team returns to Foxboro.

The Patriots second-year quarterback did not seem to be visibly hindered by any ailment while on the field. He also did not miss any of his team’s 57 offensive snaps. Jones finished the game having completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Jones was also on the receiving end of a tough shot from safety Jevon Holland early in the fourth quarter, which drew a roughing the passer penalty. The hit, combined with Jones’ falling away while attempting the pass, may have enhanced the chances for injury by landing awkwardly.

Though Patriots fans remain hopeful regarding Jones’ prognosis, the team is determined to proceed with caution before making any assessments on his playing future, either immediate or long-term.

“In general, where players are immediately after the game and where they are, let's call it 18 hours after the game, is often quite different,” Belichick said. “I know everybody's hungry for an up to the second update, but honestly the best way to handle these situations is always to give a little time, see what happens, run whatever tests or analysis need to be run and then go from there. So that's what we always do. That's what we're going to do in this case. That's what we're going to do in every other case with every other injury.”

With Jones expected to meet with the media on Monday afternoon, more information is expected to become available at that time.

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here