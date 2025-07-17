Raiders Now Have Baseline For Draft Pick's Contract
With the Las Vegas Raiders currently sitting less than one week away from the start of training camp, they have yet to come to terms with second-round selection Jack Bech after Bech, along with 29 other unsigned draft picks, have held firm in pursuit of a fully guaranteed contract.
Out of 32 overall picks, 30 total entered Wednesday unsigned. The two that did sign, Cleveland's Carson Schwesinger and Houston's Jayden Higgins, the 33rd and 34th picks of the draft, signed fully guaranteed deals, setting the stage for the unified contract holdouts.
Those holdouts, which extended into a training camp holdout for Chargers' wide receiver Tre Harris as the Chargers began training camp early due to their participation in the Hall of Fame game, are about to come to an end as the first domino has fallen.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers and second-round pick Alfred Collins agreed to a non-fully guaranteed deal.
"The next big domino in the second round has fallen: 49ers’ second-round pick Alfred Collins, the No. 43rd overall selection, reached agreement tonight on a four-year, $10.3 million deal that includes over $9 million guaranteed and now is expected to trigger multiple second-round signings, per sources," wrote Schefter.
"Until now, 30 of the 32 second round picks remained without a deal. Collins will have 88 percent of his deal guaranteed, a huge jump over last year’s No. 43 overall pick."
The 43rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Arizona Cardinals Max Melton, signed a four-year, $8.8 million deal with $6.9 million guaranteed or about 78 percent guarenteed.
That ten percent jump is exactly what agents needed to get their clients to sign.
It appears that the NFL isn't ready yet to start handing out fully guaranteed deals across the board, so 88 percent is likely the best Bech is going to get, considering he's the 58th overall pick.
However, if he wishes to push for a fully guaranteed deal, the first thing he can point at is Higgins, a receiver from his conference, who got all of his money despite having similar production to Bech.
While Bech's contract isn't done and dusted, a path to a conclusion has been laid and for Bech, while his rookie deal is important, setting up the envied second contract may be more important at this point if the Raiders offer 88 percent guaranteed money.
