4 Things To Know About Raiders' Jack Bech
Raiders' new receiver Jack Bech has lived an interesting life, mixing family with football. Despite suffering an unimaginable tragedy, Bech's response has been one of courage, strength, and love. However, Bech is much more than just one moment so here are four things to know about the Silver and Black's newest weapon.
1. Bech is Louisiana through and through
Born in Lafayette, Louisiana, Bech attended and played for LSU for the first two years of his collegiate career. He is a product of St. Thomas More High School, located in Lafayette and his parents, Martin and Michelle, are both LSU graduates.
Bech's uncles, Brett and Blain, are former LSU football players, and his aunt Brenna Bech was a member of LSU's inaugural soccer team.
Bech is no doubt a Louisiana man.
2. He won five Louisiana Division II State Championships in basketball and football
A multi-sport athlete, Bech was a high school phenom for both St. Thomas More's football and basketball teams, winning the state championship double as a junior and a senior. He added a basketball title as a sophomore as well, the same year he lost the football state title game.
Bech was considered a top ten player in the state and was a 1,500+ yard receiver in high school.
3. Bech comes from the underrated receiver pipeline that is Sonny Dykes.
Sonny Dykes may be one of the most underrated coaches and player developers in college football history. Despite never coaching at a financially premier or historically dominant program, Dykes squeezes talent from everywhere.
In his career, Dykes has worked with Michael Crabtree, Wes Welker, Mike Thomas (Arizona), Rob Gronkowski, Quinton Patton, Quentin Johnston, Darius Davis, Savion Williams, James Proche, and Rashee Rice amonst other NFL veterans.
4. Bech caught the game-winning touchdown in the Senior Bowl.
In the 2025 Senior Bowl, Bech's team was down 19-16, and with no time remaining, he caught the game-winning touchdown on his way to being named MVP. One of the most emotional moments of the pre-draft process, Bech's touchdown occured one month after his brother's passing and it served as Bech's continual actions to keep his brother's memory alive.
Humble, loyal, and about it. The Raiders have a real deal in Jack Bech.
Please follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr for all updates and stories on Bech!
We would like to interact with you now when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.