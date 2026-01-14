3 Raiders Rookies in Line for Expanded Roles in 2026
The Las Vegas Raiders will enter next season with a much different roster than they did this season. Still, for Las Vegas' rebuild to succeed, the roster will need several players who remain to have expanded roles next season. Specifically, the Raiders need more from the 2025 draft class.
The Raiders'3-14 season had several mysteries to it. None were bigger than the fact that most of the Raiders' 2025 draft class saw limited playing time until late in the season. Although players undoubtedly take time to develop, it was questionable how little the rookie class played this season.
Las Vegas eventually began getting more rookies playing time, but it was far too late. Moving forward, several of the Raiders' 2025 rookies must receive more of a role in whatever direction the Raiders' front office decides to go from here. There is little way the Raiders can succeed with this draft class.
Increased Roles Incoming
Caleb Rogers
The Raiders' offense struggled the entire season. It was clear by the midway point of the season that Las Vegas had arguably the worst offensive line in the league. It eventually became clear it was unquestionably the worst. Still, former Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll did not play Caleb Rogers.
Rogers was one of the two offensive linemen the Raiders drafted last season. He was the more polished of the two offensive linemen. Although Rogers needed time to develop, he should have been on the field much sooner. Going forward, he should be a vital part of the rebuild.
Jack Bech
Jack Bech was Las Vegas' second-round pick last offseason, which brought reasonable expectations of him making at least a serviceable impact. However, like Rogers, Carroll's coaching staff felt Bech needed more development.
Yet many would argue that game development is more productive than practice. Bech must continue to develop over the offseason. If Las Vegas can get Bech to contribute more next season, it could expedite the turnaround.
Dont'e Thornton
Thornton has the physical build and speed to be a solid wide receiver in the league. However, Thornton must continue to develop the nuances of the position. He must improve his hands, his route running, and his overall understanding of what the Raiders' offense and opposing defenses are doing.
A more competent offensive staff, offensive line, and quarterback would help the fourth-round pick, though. Regardless, Thornton's draft position still makes him a low-risk, high-reward player. The Raiders' adding veteran receivers would help Thornton on and off the field, too.
