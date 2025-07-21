Expectations for Raiders Rookies Are Through the Roof
Few teams in the National Football League had as productive a season as the Las Vegas Raiders did. Las Vegas produced a draft class of players who should help spark a turnaround for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders addressed several needs in the NFL Draft.
Running back Ashton Jeanty should help the Raiders solve one of their most significant issues of the past. Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton give the Raiders additional pass-catchers who have the potential to be solid contributors playing alongside Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers.
The Raiders also added depth to their offensive line by drafting offensive linemen Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers.
Following minicamp, Carroll noted how the rookie class is coming along.
"You know, the young guys have done really well, the guys that we chose in a draft have all made a mark at some point and show that they deserve to being here. It looks like a really good class all the way through both offensive linemen, both defensive linemen, they participated and rolled in with the twos for the most part. Those guys, they held their own," Carroll said.
Carroll explained his method for developing rookies and how he goes about putting them in a position to succeed.
"Ashton [Jeanty] had an excellent camp, but Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] and Jack [Bech] did their stuff. You know, it's a good-looking group, and the idea is to force those guys to play early and make them have to play, and to do that well, you have to ask them to do things they're good at. If you just ask them to try to do everything that a veteran knows, they're going to falter, and they're not going to be able to show themselves," Carroll said.
"But if you do it in a progressive manner that gives them a chance to show, then by the time we get to mid-season, those guys can be regulars for us. And so, this is not a new process. This is the way I've done it with rookies and freshmen in the whole thing for a long time.
"And it just depends on how well you orchestrate what you ask them to do, and if they can find success, and then their confidence builds, and then before you know it, you've got a regular, and that just helps her depth and helps us stay competitive."
