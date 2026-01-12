Why the Raiders Must Double Down on 2025 Draft Class

The Las Vegas Raiders entered this season believing their 2025 draft class would be impactful. However, nearly the entire draft class had little to no impact on the Raiders' 3-14 season. The draft class barely played on Sundays until the Raiders were in the middle of a 10-game losing streak.

What happened to the Raiders' most recent draft class during their rookie season was enough reason in itself to fire Pete Carroll. All rookies need development, but for an entire draft class to need the entire season just to play on Sundays is a sign of poor coaching.

The lack of progress for the Raiders' rookies falls on Carroll and his coaching staff, as it would be nearly impossible for a general manager or a team to miss on essentially an entire draft class. Once the draft class hit the field, it was clear they could have progressed quickly with more playing time.

It would be easy to look at the players the Raiders drafted last offseason and overlook them moving forward. However, Raiders General Manager John Spytek should double down on last offseason's draft class by building his plan for the 2026 draft class around the Raiders' 2025 class.

Jury is Still Out on Raiders' 2025 Draft Class

Ashton Jeanty, Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton and Caleb Rogers were the most notable players of the Raiders' 2025 draft class. A subpar offensive line made nearly any plans the Raiders had for the season null and void.

If the Raiders fix their offensive line, it is reasonable to expect the aforementioned players to perform better. The Raiders quarterback the Raiders secure in the 2026 draft would have time to throw, Jeanty would have space to run, and Rogers would have better support around him. Everybody wins.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Raiders should continue to add to the offense via the draft and free agency. It would be wise for them to rebuild their offensive line with multiple experienced linemen. The unit also needs depth. They are all but sure to draft a quarterback, which will undoubtedly help Jeanty, Bech, and Rogers.

Las Vegas should not let this season's results deter them. It is far too early to judge Spytek's rookie class, because of issues that are on the Raiders' front office to handle. After Carroll was fired last week, Spytek praised the rookie class.

“I'm proud of the rookie class. It wasn't easy for them. They battled and they got better as the season went and I think that showed up over the last couple of weeks. But this is the biggest offseason of their career usually,” Spytek said.

“Guys have a chance to make a massive jump, and if they don't, you will kind of wonder why. And a lot of times it's pretty telling. So, they got a they got a massive opportunity that they got to attack this offseason too, and I'm going to spend some time over the next couple of weeks talking to all those men.”

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'E Thornton Jr. (10) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Raiders ' offense was a mess this season. However, a few tweaks to the offensive line could improve the offense as a whole. Spytek must continue to build out the Raiders' offense. Offense drives the league, but the Raiders have not had a competent offense in years.

Rebuilds take time, and the start of rebuilds often looks like the Raiders' past two seasons. They have already changed course on the head coaching position once and could do so again. Las Vegas must remain consistent in its roster-building by continuing to build out its offense this offseason.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

To double down on last year's draft class, the Raiders must draft their quarterback of the future. Then, they must build out the offensive line, and add depth at wide receiver. With 10 picks in the upcoming draft and upwards of $100 million to spend in free agency, the Raiders can make tangible progress.

That progress would help the 2025 draft class take the next step. It would deliver measurable results that drive more wins next season, not just a supposed increase in competition for a 3-14 team. Las Vegas has the resources. Spytek, Tom Brady, and the Raiders' front office must make the right moves.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

