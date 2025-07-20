Did the Raiders Make the Right Decision?
One of the most critical decisions the Raiders made last offseason was to not bring Josh Jacobs back.
The Raiders had a different general manager, operating under different circumstances. Still, Las Vegas was undoubtedly one of the many teams around the league that decided not to overpay for an aging running back who, most would agree, is a step past his prime.
The Raiders let Jacobs walk in free agency. The veteran signed with the Green Bay Packers and rushed for over 1,000 yards last season, in a much more talented offense than he would have played with in Las Vegas.
Jacobs may not be done yet. Bucky Brooks of NFL.com recently predicted Jacobs will win the Offensive Player of the Year Award. Jacobs still has plenty left in the tank heading into the 2025 season.
"The former NFL rushing champ changed addresses in 2024, but his dominance continued with his new team. Jacobs finished sixth in rushing yards (1,329) and produced the fourth-most rushing touchdowns (15) in his debut season with the Packers," Brooks said.
"Although the seventh-year pro is more of a grinder than a big-play specialist at this stage of his career, he could put up ridiculous numbers in an offense that added Matthew Golden, a perimeter playmaker with home run potential, via the draft. If defenses are forced to focus on limiting the explosive plays from Jordan Love and Co. through the air, Jacobs could quietly pick up 2,000 scrimmage yards as a crafty runner/receiver in Matt LaFleur’s offense."
Following the NFL Draft, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained that he and the new Raiders regime does not believe in undervaluing the running back position. Las Vegas' selection of Ashton Jeanty proves this.
It also eliminates any concern that the Raiders may have made the wrong decision on Jacobs last offseason.
"I don't know where it came from. I was being honest. We just try to evaluate the player for what they are and add great football players, and with as dynamic as Ashton [Jeanty] is and the kind of person he is, that's kind of what we're looking to add around here, too. I mean, you got a guy that had, what, almost 2,600 yards rushing last year, 29 touchdowns," Spytek said.
"He caught 43 balls in 2023 for over 10 yards a catch. He's can line up, he can run routes, he can catch balls, he can pass protect. I mean, running backs score touchdowns. Touchdowns, I think, are pretty important, and make playing defense a lot easier, too I think."
