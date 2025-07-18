Raiders' Brock Bowers On Elevating His Game
The Las Vegas Raiders will be entering the 2025 NFL season with the best tight end in the National Football League. Brock Bowers was a force for all the defensives he faced last season. Last season was a treat we got to see from Bowers. It seems like he was breaking records every week. Bowers was the best tight end in football last season, and he is looking to have a big second year as well.
The Raiders' offense is going to be critical for the Raiders to have a successful season. And the Silver and Black will count on Bowers a lot next season. He is going to be a big part of the offense's game plan every week. Bowers is something special for the Raiders, and he is looking to do whatever it takes to get his team in the best position to win games. He is ready and looking to be better.
One thing that Bowers has done well that is going unnoticed is how good he was as a blocker last season as well. Bowers can do it all and is not scared to block for his teammates nor does not have a problem doing that. With a much improved offense, Bowers can be great once again next season. But for now, he is looking to improve before the start of the 2025 season and be good at Raiders training camp.
"I mean it is hard to say, said Bowers when talking about improving his game on Bussin' With The Boys. "I really into trying to win every single rep in the offseason. "Like in OTAs I am trying to do that. It pisses me off when I do not do that. So, it kind of pushes me to get better in every season facet, I think."
"I feel like there is not one thing that I did like great, but not one thing I did super duper wrong. So, I am just trying to elevate everything really."
Now, Bowers is trying to win a lot more games next season. That is the key for not only him but the rest of his teammates. They want to win for everyone who is involved with the Raiders, especially the fans.
