Brock Bowers Speaks on His Record-Breaking Rookie Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a bounce-back season in 2025. One thing they will have to do better is score on the offensive side of the ball more.
The Raiders did not have a good offense last season, and now they have made a lot of changes to give the offense the coaching and players it needs to be successful next season. The Raiders are set up well, but still have to go out and win games.
The Raiders have one of the best tight ends, if not the best tight end in the National Football League, in Brock Bowers.
Bowers was drafted by the Silver and Black in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it was a steal for the Raiders. Bowers then went on to have a historic season in his first year in the league. Everyone was talking about Bowers all of last season and how great he was as a rookie.
Now, Bowers is considered by many as the best tight end in football, and Bowers can even get better in his second season. All the talk has also been about how Bowers does his business in the league. If you did not know his age, you would think he was a veteran in this league. The way he does his business is something you do not usually see from a player his age.
"You see all the media stuff, I mean you are getting flamed if you are not doing good and everyone loves you when you are doing great," said Brock Bowers about his rookie season on Bussin' With The Boys. "So it is kind of funny how that goes. But I had no clue what I was going to do. I came into practice, and I was like, everyone is getting paid to play. You win some reps, you lose some."
"I feel like sometimes the doubt kind of fuels me to do better and work harder. So, it kind of helps a little bit."
"The practices are way different. In college, I feel like the coaches are trying to push you so hard. In the NFL, you either do it or you are going to get cut. It is kind of a different mindset for the coaches and players. It is a lot different."
