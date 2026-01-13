Latest Mock Gives Raiders Interesting Trench Option to Consider

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of work to do this offseason. After having the season they did, where nothing went right for them, the Raiders want to make sure they get it right this offseason.

They are going into full rebuild mode, but they have to make sure they are getting the right players and coaches involved who want to be here for that and want to rebuild this thing from the ground up. The Raiders have a great opportunity this offseason to get a lot going in the right direction.

One thing that the Raiders have struggled with for the last few years has been their offensive line. The Raiders have not had a complete offseason, and that has hurt them in a huge way.

In the National Football League, when you do not have an offensive line to block and protect the quarterback, you are going to have a real hard time doing anything in this league, let alone winning a lot of games. That is a major thing this organization has to address, no matter who the quarterback is next season.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders have a few good pieces on their offensive line heading into next season, but they have to make sure they have a complete unit heading into next season. The Raiders can address the offensive line in free agency and in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders have the picks and the money to use on the offensive line. There is no excuse why the Raiders not to build a good offensive line this offseason.

Alec Elijah of Pro Football Network has the Raiders taking offensive line help in the early rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. That could be a great spot where the Raiders could get their next talented offensive linemen from. This draft has a lot of different good offensive lines that could drop in the draft.

Las Vegas Raiders John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

36) Las Vegas Raiders

Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

"After selecting a quarterback No. 1 overall, ensuring he is protected should be a top priority. World can jolt defenders on contact and regain control of reps even when timing isn’t perfect. Isaiah World makes a lot of sense for the Raiders as a swing tackle with real starter upside, because you simply can’t teach the kind of dimensions he brings to the position."

World would be a great addition to the Raiders team next season. World is a player who will be ready to start in his rookie season if needed.

Oregon’s Isaiah World, left, takes a picture with coach Dan Lanning before the game against Southern California Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Isaiah World.