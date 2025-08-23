Raiders Today

Five Critical Questions the Raiders Must Ask Against the Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders wrap up their preseason against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday

Aug 16, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts after a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders will wrap up their final preseason game by taking on the Cardinals in Arizona. While the Raiders may feel the similarity of the desert environment, the team enters uncharted territory as Pete Carroll looks to finalize his first-ever Raiders' 53-man roster.

With all that being said, here are five questions the Raiders must ask of themselves.

1. Can Aidan O'Connell run Chip Kelly's offense?

If something happens to Geno Smith, Aidan O'Connell is presumed to be the next man up. The problem is that he's had a poor preseason, exacerbated by offensive line issues. Put all that aside, and it's clear that Chip Kelly's offense requires a quarterback to be mobile, make off-platform throws, and off-schedule plays.

O'Connell hasn't proven he could operate the offense in the preseason. Will he change that narrative?

2. Who rounds out the wide receiver room?

That's the question on everyone's mind? While there's not much more to say, is it appropriate to ask, will this game be Shedrick Jackson's shining moment?

3. Is Tommy Mellott on the bubble?

Let's be honest, what role is Tommy Mellott going to have? Do the Raiders believe in his abilities as a returner to make the 53-man roster? Is it better to develop him on the practice squad? Are they afraid another team might poach him? What's the vision here?

Mellott is in a weird spot, but if he shows the athleticism, there's no chance that Chip Kelly isn't designing packages for him as we speak. Will Mellott be able to execute, though?

4. How deep is the Raiders' defensive line?

Tonka Hemingway, JJ Peagus, Jah Joyner, Thomas Booker, and others will need to provide the Raiders with fresh reinforcements along the line of scrimmage, especially after the departure of Christian Wilkins.

The strength of any team resides in their defensive line so how strong is the Raiders?

5. Should the Raiders trade for Trey Hendrickson?

The Raiders made eleven draft selections this offseason, marking a new era for the Silver and Black. While the progress on those picks has varied, that's potentially eleven players on the roster for the next four years on prorated deals.

So if the Raiders believe this roster is developing as planned, this draft class could give the team the confidence and financial flexibility to make a bold gamble for Hendrickson.

