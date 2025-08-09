Chip Kelly Has His Pieces: How Will it All Work?
Chip Kelly is back in the NFL and after his offense was put on display for the first time at this level in nearly a decade, many are left with this feeling of uncertainty. The Raiders are in the middle of a full rebuild and while the acquisition of Geno Smith played a huge role in the development, this team isn't ready to compete for the Super Bowl...yet.
The good news is that the Raiders have two more preseason games to figure out the problems but there are some glaring issues with his offense in the limited plays for which we saw them.
What went wrong in Seattle?
Chip Kelly's offense is complex but it's make up is simple. A shotgun-based approach with 11 personnel or one running back, one tight end, and three wide receivers.
The only way is offense works is by making his opponents fear the run. Ashton Jeanty had three carries and finished with -1 yards. That can not happen. Looking at the plays, Kelly's run blocking schemes were alright but the offensive line, especially the tackles, needed to do a better job holding their blocks because Seahawks defenders were shaking them move and taking Jeanty to the ground with ease.
Kelly's run offense is predicated on isolating the EDGE defender, whether that's the outside linebacker or nickel, with a mobile quarterback, giving the idea that the quarterback could pull the ball in a read option play. The idea is to then take advantage of a lighter box.
The problem is that while Geno Smith is fast, he's not elusive and unless the defender crashes into the box hard, which they don't do anymore, Smith will not pull the ball for positive yards. Sure, it might work sometimes, but when it doesn't, what's the backup plan?
Jeanty is too talented of a runner to not have a quarterback under center, handing him the ball with Jeanty going north.
I never understood offenses that run only out of shotgun. If I need a running back to go North, having their first step be West or East somewhat defeats the purpose. I expect Kelly to counter with the use of the pistol formation, in order to give Smith a more heads-up look that allows him to play comfortably from the pocket.
With that being said, it's clear the success of this team will come down to Smith being able to operate the RPO or run-pass option. This team is talented but the talent is not overtly dominent. However, they all possess traits for which their dominance shows.
How Kelly mixes and matches these talents, within the structure of an RPO offense, choosing when to call more passing or running plays built off the RPO will be the decider between victory and defeat.
Let's see what Kelly does next.
