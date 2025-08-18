The Raiders Answer Five Critical Questions Against the 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a dramatic loss last Saturday to their old rivals from the Bay, the San Francisco 49ers. While the results will be washed away with the beginning of the regular season, the lessons learned in the preseason will predict the strength of their roster.
Before the game, I posed five questions for the Raiders, here are their answers.
1. Should Cam Miller be the Raiders' QB2?
Um.....maybe? On a night Aiden O'Connell once again did not do enough to solidify the job, clearly showing that his lack of speed and mobility is a detriment for Chip Kelly's offense, Miller failed to rise to the occasion.
While it's understandable that his reps were limited, he was coming into a game cold, and he was trying to make a play, the one thing a quarterback can not do in a last-minute drive to win the game, especially if a tie is able to be achieved is to commit a turnover.
Not only did Miller throw the game-losing interception, it was poor execution for the situation.
2. Who separates themselves in a maxed-out wide receiver room?
It appears Shedrick Jackson might be that player. While Collin Johnson had a nice day, Jackson was the bigger threat and possesses certain traits that play right into Chip Kelly's scheme. While it may be difficult for Jackson to break into the rotation early, if he continues to play at this level, there is no reason why he can't turn into a solid contributor over the course of the season.
3. Can Jamal Adams become the dynamic linebacker the team has been looking for?
Yup. Adams's weak points as a safety are his strong points as a linebacker. Speed, physicality, ability to dominate in the box, able to cover tight ends, able to stop the run and maintain gap integrity. Patrick Graham has a weapon.
4. How do the Raiders get Tommy Mellott involved in the offense?
Still waiting...I mean, the talent is there.
5. Can Tonka Hemingway build a path to the starting rotation?
Yes, and that path is paved with effort. While Hemingway still needs to work on refining his skills, an expected thing for such a young player, he controls what he can control with a motor that won't quit.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the Raiders in 2025!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE right this second!