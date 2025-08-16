Five Questions Asked of the Raiders Before 49ers Preseason Game
The Las Vegas Raiders make their home debut on Saturday as they host the San Francisco 49ers in preseason play. With roster spots on the line, here are five questions the Raiders must ask of themselves after the game.
1. Should Cam Miller be the Raiders' QB2?
Miller was phenomenal in the Raiders' first preseason game, throwing the team back into the contest, almost leading them to victory in what was an impressive debut. On the night Aiden O'Connell struggled, Miller shined. He did go up against worse competition, so if Miller gets an extended run against the 49ers' twos and puts on a similar performance, it's time to ask the question.
2. Who separates themselves in a maxed-out wide receiver room?
The Raiders have about four starting-caliber wide receivers and a bunch of players looking to separate themselves. Whether the Raiders are looking for strong depth pieces or players with certain abilities, who fills out those final spots?
Alex Bachman and Shedrick Jackson made their claims in Seattle. Who makes their claim at Allegiant?
3. Can Jamal Adams become the dynamic linebacker the team has been looking for?
Jamal Adams can not play safety anymore. In the modern game, he's a slow safety. He's also a fast linebacker. By moving Adams closer to the line of scrimmage, the Raiders blended his speedy advantage with his natural physicality to produce a unique defensive weapon. He was strong in Seattle, can he repeat?
4. How do the Raiders get Tommy Mellott involved in the offense?
I'll be honest, I don't understand what the vision is with Mellott. Obviously, the Raiders are trying to make him a playmaker via the Julian Edelman archetype, but what does that mean in a wide receiver room full of natural pass catchers?
5. Can Tonka Hemingway build a path to the starting rotation?
South Carolina might have had the best defense in college football last season, and that was in no small part due to Tonka Hemingway. Hemingway, who had a whale of a game against Seattle, displayed the power, explosiveness, speed, and desire that made him such a force in the SEC.
A strong showing is great, but greatness is built on consistency. Can Hemingway perform at a high level for a second straight week?
