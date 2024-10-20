Raiders Self-Destruct in Uphill Climb Against Rams, Fall 20-15
For the second time this season, the Las Vegas Raiders were defeated in their former home of Los Angeles. In the same stadium.
With their backs already against the wall coming off back-to-back blowout losses, the Raiders were unable to get back in the win column when they faced the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, ultimately falling 20-15 despite a valiant comeback attempt late.
It was another day riddled with offensive woes as the Raiders continued to do what had previously led to their demise this season: shoot themselves in the foot. Between the turnovers and penalties, Las Vegas' self-inflicted turmoil from last week carried over into this Week 7 matchup, and as a result, the Raiders fell to an alarming 2-5 record.
Just as it's done in its recent losses, the offense came out hot, though this time, didn't score on its first possession. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell went to his top target, rookie tight end Brock Bowers, for a couple of gains before the unit ultimately had to punt.
Bowers posted 93 yards on 10 catches, finishing the day as the game's leader in both receiving yards and receptions.
Fortunately for the offense, the defense did its job to keep Los Angeles off the scoreboard, forcing punts on the Rams' first two possessions, which sandwiched a second Raiders punt.
On that second Raiders possession, O'Connell hurt his hand on a pass attempt. He left the contest and did not return.
It was time for Las Vegas' former QB1, Gardner Minshew II to step up.
Minshew would come in to take his first snaps since being benched against the Denver Broncos in Week 5.
The Raiders set the tone on the ground to start the drive, as running back Alexander Mattison produced back-to-back 10-plus-yard runs. The Rams' defense would then stall the momentum, forcing third-and-long. But Minshew found Bowers for the third-down conversion, a 25-yard gain.
The Silver and Black would have a fresh set of downs just outside the red zone going into the second quarter.
Los Angeles held its ground from there, though, forcing the Raiders to settle for a 38-yard field goal. Daniel Carslon drilled it, giving Las Vegas a 3-0 lead.
But the Rams started to put together a march of their own on the responding drive, just barely making their way across midfield. They would face fourth-and-1 and decided to go for it, a decision that didn't work out as Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs stuffed Rams running back Kyren Williams, forcing the turnover on downs.
The Raiders couldn't capitalize, though, and were forced to punt.
The defense locked in yet again, however, forcing the three-and-out to give Las Vegas' offense another chance to extend the score.
But that following drive would end with an interception thrown by Minshew, the same type of poor deicison that lost him his starting job two weeks ago. The Rams would get the ball 3 yards into Raiders territory.
Los Angeles fed off the defense's takeaway, marching to the end zone in just four plays. Williams was the touchdown scorer.
On their next possession, the Raiders would find themselves in danger of having to give the ball back as they faced third-and-short at the 2-minute warning. But Minshew would stay composed, completing a shovel pass to none other than Bowers to give Las Vegas new life.
Just a couple plays later, though, disaster struck again as the veteran quarterback was sakced by Rams cornerback Cobie Durant as Minshew was throwing it, causing him to fumble. The ball was scooped by Rams safety Camren Curl, who returned it to the house to make it a two-possession game with a bit over a minute remaining in the half.
The Raiders' offense came right back out, determined to still add points to the board. Minshew would lead an eight-play, 41-yard drive, highlighted by a huge 18-yard catch-and-run by Mattison that advanced Las Vegas into field-goal range. The gain was made possible by excellent blocking from rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson.
The play was followed by a 15-yard reception by Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker, which put Las Vegas within the opponent's 25-yard line.
The Raiders would have to, again, settle for a field goal, this time from 47 yards out. Carlson made it with ease as time expired in the first half. Las Vegas went to the locker room down 14-6.
Both offenses went stagnant to start the third quarter. The Raiders' defense made crucial plays to keep its team within a score, including a tackle for loss by safety Tre'von Moehrig on third down, which forced Los Angeles to punt on its second possession of the half. He also had a sack earlier in the contest.
But the Raiders' offensive struggles continued, as Minshew would be picked off yet again on the following drive, a pass intended for wide receiver DJ Turner that was tipped into the hands of Rams safety Jaylen McCollough.
The Rams, set up at Las Vegas' 31-yard line, scored in just two plays, the last being a second rushing touchdown by Williams. Los Angeles missed the extra point, but the margin was extended back to two possessions.
It looked as though the offensive woes would carry into the next Raiders possession, but a pass interfernece penalty against the Rams on third-and-long would give Las Vegas a fresh set of downs.
From there, the Raiders went back to the run, putting the ball in the hands of their spark plug, Mattison, who strung together three straight positive rushes to advance his team into enemy territory.
That would open up the pass, as Minshew found Tucker for a 14-yard reception.
The Raiders could do nothing more from there, though, and again had to kick the field goal. Carlson was good from 38 yards out, barely putting a dent in what was still a two-possession advantage for Los Angeles.
On the next drive, the Raiders' defense was finally rewarded for its efforts, as linebacker Robert Spillane tipped a pass from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, and the ball landed in the hands of Hobbs, who ran it back to the red zone.
An ineligible-man-down-field penalty immediately stalled the Raiders' momentum, though. It was just one of 10 penalties that had limited Las Vegas on Sunday. The Raiders had to settle for their fourth field goal of the game. Carlson remained perfect, and with nearly a whole quarter to play, Las Vegas found itself down just one possession.
The Rams' offense came out threatening on the next drive, but Patrick Graham's unit held firm, halting any more progression after Los Angeles entered the red zone. For the first time all day, it was the Rams who had to settle, but their field goal attempt was missed by kicker Joshua Karty.
A three-catch, 30-yard display from Bowers would help kickstart a 15-play, 66-yard drive by Las Vegas. It didn't look promising early on, as the Raiders ended up in a fourth-and-1 situation, but Coach Antonio Pierce elected to go for it.
It paid off, as Mattison forced his way up the middle for a 2-yard run and conversion. The veteran back ended up with 92 yards on 33 carries in the loss.
From there, second-year running back Zamir White took over.
White posted a total of 23 yards in two plays -- one having been a 9-yard rush and the other a 14-yard catch-and-run.
The Raiders marched to the 4-yard line and were ready to go for it on fourth down, but yet another penalty sent them back 5 yards, forcing them to kick the field goal. Carlson made his fifth of the day, triming the deficit to just 5 points.
After allowing a 14-yard burst to start Los Angeles' next possession, Las Vegas' defense stayed grounded, eventually forcing fourth-and-1. The Rams would half to punt with less than 2 minutes remaining in the contest.
The Raiders' offense took the field with 89 yards to march. But the task was too tall for the unit, as Minshew would throw a third interception on the day in a desperate attempt to keep the drive alive on third-and-long.
The outcome was sealed, and the Raiders were handed their fifth loss of the 2024-25 season.
Las Vegas will return home to host its greatest rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, at 1:25 p.m. PST next Sunday.
