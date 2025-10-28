Where the Raiders Must Improve Following Bye Week
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a chance to regroup and recalibrate and must now prepare to face a daunting second half of the season.
Raiders' Truth
The Raiders have several things they must correct coming out of the Bye Week, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Las Vegas' offense appeared to be lost over the first half of the season.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith noted what he believes is holding the Raiders' offense back, along with his poor play.
“I think guys are maybe trying a little too hard. I can’t speak to everybody, but when I assess it from my point of view, I think maybe guys are just trying a little too hard. Guys want to win. Guys sacrifice a lot to go out and play this game," Smith said.
“When you are not getting the outcome or the results that you want, frustration will set in with some guys. Whether or not that’s the case, you always have to think about the bigger picture and think about when you make mistakes and when you have penalties and turnovers, you’re not just hurting yourself, you’re hurting the team and the other guys around you, other guys that are sacrificing each week. It’s always bigger than one person or one player. It’s a team game. We all have to go out there and make plays. Every guy has got to make plays.
The Bye Week gave the Raiders a chance to go back to the drawing board and reasses things. Players on the Raiders' roster have plenty of room for improvement, especially Smith. Still, much of the Raiders' struggles fall on the coaching staff as well.
Heading into the Bye Week, Raiders Quarterbacks Coach Greg Olson shared his thoughts on where the Raiders could improve.
“We have to do a better job of putting our players in position to be successful. It was kind of a snowball effect. We could not find the timing, the intent, and the purpose of plays, and getting in the right plays or getting bad plays, that is all. We will learn from it and grow and get better," Olson said.
“The most important thing is maintaining focus on your job. Every position stays focused on that, then we get a chance to come together.”
