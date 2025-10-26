Raiders Named Landing Spot For This Bizarre Pairing
The Las Vegas Raiders must turn things around as soon as possible, but they may not have much more help in doing so.
Raiders' Possibility
Matt Bowen of ESPN helped list the top players likely to be traded before the deadline. New York Giants quarterback and former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was on the list. His ties to Raiders coach Pete Carroll led to Bowen naming the Raiders a potential landing spot for Wilson.
"Wilson can still throw with pace and touch at the third level of the field, but with his reduced mobility, he isn't a creator outside of structure at this point. In three starts with the Giants this season, Wilson completed 59.1% of his throws with a QBR of 34.7. He should be viewed as a No. 2 or an injury replacement," Bowen said.
Although it is possible the Raiders could be a landing spot for Wilson, it seems highly unlikely considering all the Raiders are currently going through. Las Vegas adding another aging quarterback behind this offensive line makes little sense, especially a less mobile quarterback than Geno Smith.
Las Vegas is simply focused on improving the team they currently have. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained the team's mindset heading into the Bye Week.
"Well, the first thing is it gives us a chance to have two weeks to get three or four guys back out there, get some starters back out there. It should help. Brock [Bowers] should be ready to go, Jakobi [Meyers] I think he worked out in pregame, was close, he should be ready to go. Gives us a chance to get Maxx [Crosby]. Maxx was not full speed yesterday. He tried, did everything he could, and we had to get him out of there, but he'll be better,” Carroll said.
“So, that's a real boost. I mean, those are three guys that are legitimate leader players on this football team that we need to get back out there. So, hopefully that that will take place. Big self-scouting opportunity for us, big chance to make sure that we know what our opponents are seeing, and to tweak and adjust and be creative with how we do that.
“That's what this time is always for. A chance to take a look at some young guys, to give them a better shot, and a couple days that we practice with them, just a better chance to show us where they fit or how far they've come and can they help us. So, it's all pretty much the normal stuff, but that's what we're focusing on."
