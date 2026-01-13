Identifying the Raiders' Top Cut Candidates

The Las Vegas Raiders will soon face several challenging decisions as they build out their roster. The Raiders look to revamp a broken roster as much as reasonably possible in one offseason. Those decisions will include roster cuts. It is pretty clear who they should consider cutting.

Potential Raiders Cuts

S Isaiah Pola-Mao

Pola-Mao is undoubtedly talented and has tremendous upside. He has shown glimpses of his long-term potential. However, he has also shown a sometimes-glaring need for improvement over the past season. Las Vegas would save nearly $4 million by moving on from Pola-Mao.

Pola-Mao being a cut candidate is more about his contract than anything else. Still, that is a part of the business side of the National Football League.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

OL Alex Cappa

The Raiders' only veteran addition to the offensive line last offseason, Cappa, had a rocky season, as did the entire Raiders' offensive line. As the Raiders look to revamp their offensive line, they will need to move on from some of the linemen on their roster. Doing so would only help the Raiders improve.

Cutting Cappa would save the Raiders around $5 million. That is money the Raiders could redistribute with more production in return. Cappa makes plenty of sense for the Raiders to move on from this season, as Las Vegas' offensive line must improve across the board this offseason.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Cappa (65) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

QB Geno Smith

Las Vegas signed Smith to a hefty contract before he ever played a down for the Silver and Black. Things did not work out, as the Raiders went 3-14 with Smith leading the league in interceptions. Still, Smith being a potential cut for the Raiders is as much about numbers as it is performance.

The Raiders could save about $8 million in cap space if they were to release Smith. Las Vegas is expected to draft a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, making Smith's services less of a need for the Raiders. Mathematically, and for other reasons, it makes sense to cut Smith.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last week, Raiders General Manager John Spytek noted that one of Las Vegas' primary goals this offseason is to get better. There may be multiple cases where the Raiders can improve by moving on from a player. The players mentioned above fall under that category.

“I've been here a year now, I've got to know MD [Mark Davis], ownership. I know what the expectations are. I've got to know the building, I think, really well, and we've got a plan in place, and we're going to start working on it, and the goal is constant, meticulous improvement so that this organization and the Raider Nation can be proud when they walk into Allegiant Stadium,” Spytek said.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE